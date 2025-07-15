15.07.2025
Voer voor je watchlist: Deze series zijn genomineerd voor een Emmy

By: Laura Jenny

De 77ste editie van de Emmy Awards komt eraan en Nate Bargatze mag de avond aan elkaar praten. Op 14 september kunnen mensen om 20:00 uur ET kijken naar de awardshow, wat bij ons 02:00 uur ’s nachts is van 14 op 15 september. Het is op Paramount+ te zien, dus het is te hopen dat we vanuit Nederland kunnen meekijken via SkyShowtime, waar veel films en series van Paramount+ te zien zijn.

Veel nominaties voor Apple TV+ en HBO Max

Severance is extreem populair en deze dystopische reeks krijgt een derde seizoen, zo werd deze week bekendgemaakt. Maar ook HBO Max kan op veel liefde rekenen van de leden van de ATAS (Academy of Television Arts & Sciences). Het is een immens lange lijst, maar we delen hem helemaal. Dit is immers het uitgelezen moment om je watchlist bij te werken met series die je nog wil zin. Soms is het een beetje te inside Amerikaans, maar de meeste series zijn gewoon te zien op streamingdiensten.

Dit zijn de genomineerden van de Emmy’s van 2025:

Mannelijke hoofdrol in een dramaserie

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een dramaserie

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Dramaserie

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

 

Mannelijke hoofdrol in een comedyserie

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een comedyserie

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Comedyserie

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een miniserie

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Mannelijke hoofdrol in een miniserie

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Miniserie

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Beste talkshow

“The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Beste reality-spelshow

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Traitors”

Mannelijke bijrol in een dramaserie

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise,

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

John Turturro, Severance

Vrouwelijke bijrol in een dramaserie

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Mannelijke bijrol in een comedyserie

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Vrouwelijke bijrol in een comedyserie

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Mannelijke bijrol in een miniserie

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Vrouwelijke bijrol in een miniserie

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Chloe Sevigny, Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Beste animatieserie

Arcane

Bob’s Burgers

Common Side Effects

Love, Death + Robots

The Simpsons

Beste productiedesign voor een verhalend programma

The Last Of Us

The Penguin

The Residence

Severance

The White Lotus

Beste productiedesign voor een verhalend fantasyprogramma

Andor

Bridgerton

Dune: Prophecy

1923

Pachinko

Beste productiedesign voor een kort verhalend programma

Hacks

Mid-Century Modern

Only Murders In The Building

The Studio

What We Do In The Shadows

Beste productiedesign voor een variete of talkshow

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Saturday Night Live

Beste productiedesign voor een variete- of talkshow-special

Beyoncé Bowl

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards

The Oscars

SNL50: The Anniversary Special

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

Beste casting voor een comedyserie

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders In The Building

Shrinking

The Studio

Beste casting voor een dramaserie

The Last Of Us

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Beste casting voor een miniserie

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying For Sex

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Beste casting voor een realityshow

The Amazing Race

Love On The Spectrum

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Beste choreografie voor variete of reality

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar

Beyoncé Bowl

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards

The Lion King At The Hollywood Bowl

The Oscars

Beste choreografie voor een gescripte serie

Bridgerton

Doctor Who

Étoile

Severance

Will Trent

 

Beste cinematografie voor een korte serie

Emily In Paris

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage

Hacks

The Righteous Gemstones

The Studio

Beste cinematografie voor een serie

Andor

The Day Of The Jackal

Étoile

Pachinko

Severance

The White Lotus

Beste cinematografie voor een miniserie

Adolescence

American Primeval

The Penguin

Zero Day

Beste cinematografie voor een non-fictieserie

Chef’s Table

100 Foot Wave • Chapter III

Ren Faire

Tucci In Italy

Will & Harper

Beste cinematografie voor een realityshow

The Amazing Race

Life Below Zero

Love On The Spectrum

Survivor

The Traitors

 

Beste commercial

Batman Vs. Bateman – State Farm

The Boy & The Octopus – The Walt Disney Company

Brian Cox Goes To College – Uber One for Students

Flock – Apple Privacy

Heartstrings – Apple AirPods Pro

So Win. – Nike

Beste kleding periodestuk

American Primeval

Bridgerton

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

1923

Wolf Hall: The Mirror And The Light (MASTERPIECE)

Beste kleding fantasyserie

Agatha All Along

Andor

Black Mirror

Dune: Prophecy

House Of The Dragon

Beste kostuum voor een hedendaagse serie

Emily In Paris

Hacks

The Righteous Gemstones

The Studio

The White Lotus

Beste kostuums voor een hedendaagse mini-serie

Adolescence

American Horror Stories

Dying For Sex

The Penguin

Sirens

Beste regie van een comedyserie

The Bear

Hacks

Mid-Century Modern

The Rehearsal

The Studio

Beste regie van een dramaserie

Andor

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Beste regie van een mini-serie

Adolescence

Dying For Sex

The Penguin

Sirens

Zero Day

Beste regie van een variete-serie

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Beste regie van een variete-special

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar

Beyoncé Bowl

The Oscars

SNL50: The Anniversary Special

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

77th Annual Tony Awards

Beste regie van een documentaire

Deaf President Now!

Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years Of SNL Music

Pee-wee As Himself

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Will & Harper

Beste regie van een realityshow

The Amazing Race

Love On The Spectrum

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

Beste montage van een dramaserie

Andor

The Last Of Us

Severance

The White Lotus

Beste montage voor een serie met meerdere camera’s

The Conners

Frasier

Mid-Century Modern

The Upshaws

The Upshaws

Beste montage van een comedy met een camera

The Bear

Hacks

The Rehearsal

The Rehearsal

The Studio

What We Do In The Shadows

Beste montage van een miniserie

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Sirens

Beste montage van een variete-programma

Ali Wong: Single Lady

Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years

Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor

Cunk On Life

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze

Beste bewerking van een variete-programma

The Daily Show

The Daily Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Beste bewerking van een nonfictie-programma

Chimp Crazy • Gone Ape

Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years Of SNL Music

Pee-wee As Himself

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Will & Harper

Beste bewerking van een reality- of spelshow met structuur

The Amazing Race

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Traitors

The Voice

Beste bewerking van een realityprogramma zonder structuur

Deadliest Catch

Life Below Zero

Love On The Spectrum

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

Welcome To Wrexham

 

Beste programma voor opkomende media

Impulse: Playing With Reality

Shawn Mendes: Red Rocks Live In VR

SNL 50th The Anniversary Special: Immersive Experience

Beste hedendaagse haarstyling

Abbott Elementary

Emily In Paris

Hacks

The Penguin

The Studio

The White Lotus

Beste haarstyling voor fantasy/sci-fi

Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire

Bridgerton

House Of The Dragon

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

What We Do In The Shadows

Beste haarstyling voor variete, non-fictie of reality 

American Idol

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula

Dancing With The Stars

Fantasmas

SNL50: The Anniversary Special

The Voice

Beste lichtdesign voor een serie

American Idol

Dancing With The Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Saturday Night Live

The Voice

Beste licht voor een special

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

SNL50: The Anniversary Special

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

Beste titeldesign

Dark Matter

The Decameron

House Of The Dragon

The Penguin

Severance

The White Lotus

Beste make-up voor een moderne serie (zonder prothesen)

Grotesquerie

The Last Of Us

Only Murders In The Building

The Penguin

The Pitt

The White Lotus

Beste make-up voor fantasy of sci-fi (zonder prothesen)

Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire

House Of The Dragon

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

The Righteous Gemstones

What We Do In The Shadows

Beste make-up voor een variete, non-fictie of realityserie

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula

Dancing With The Stars

The Lion King At The Hollywood Bowl

A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter

RuPaul’s Drag Race

SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Beste make-up met prothese

House Of The Dragon

The Last Of Us

The Penguin

The Pitt

Saturday Night Live

Beste muziek voor een serie

Andor

Based On A True Story

Cobra Kai

Severance

The Studio

The White Lotus

Beste muziek voor een mini-serie

Black Mirror

Black Mirror

Dying For Sex

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat

Beste muziek voor een documentairereeks

The Americas

Chef’s Table

Leonardo Da Vinci

Planet Earth: Asia

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Beste muziekregie

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar

The Kennedy Center Honors

The Oscars

SNL50: The Anniversary Special

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

Beste originele muziek en songtekst

Agatha All Along

Andor

The Boys

SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Will & Harper

Beste intromuziek

Dept. Q

Dune: Prophecy

Lazarus

The Residence

The White Lotus

Your Friends & Neighbors

Beste muzieksupervisie

Hacks

The Last Of Us

The Righteous Gemstones

Severance

The Studio

The White Lotus

Beste mannelijke gastrol in een comedyserie

The Bear

The Studio

Beste mannelijke gastrol in een dramaserie

The Boys

The White Lotus

The Pitt

The Last Of Us

Andor

The Last Of Us

Beste vrouwelijke gastrol in een comedyserie

The Bear

Poker Face

Hacks

The Studio

Beste vrouwelijke gastrol in een dramaserie

Severance

The Last Of Us

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Last Of Us

Severance

Beste performance in een korte comedy of variete

Die Hart: Hart To Kill

The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains

Bad Thoughts

Beste voice-over

Bridgerton

The Simpsons

Big Mouth

Andor

What If…?

Invincible

Beste voice-over

Planet Earth: Asia

Erased: WW2’s Heroes Of Color

The Americas

Our Oceans

Octopus!

Beste host van een realityshow

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Shark Tank

The Traitors

Top Chef

Survivor

Beste host van een spelshow

Press Your Luckst

Celebrity Family Feud

Jeopardy!

Pop Culture Jeopardy!

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Beste tv-film

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy

The Gorge

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Rebel Ridge

Beste gescripte variete-serie

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

 

Beste live variete-special

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar

Beyoncé Bowl

The Oscars

SNL50: The Anniversary Special

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

Beste opgenomen variete-special

Adam Sandler: Love You

Ali Wong: Single Lady

Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years

Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor

Sarah Silverman: PostMortem

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze

Beste korte comedyshow

The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains

Late Night With Seth Meyers Corrections

The Rabbit Hole With Jimmy Kimmel

The Tonight Show: During Commercial Break

Beste korte mini-serie

Adolescence: The Making Of Adolescence

Hacks: Bit By Bit

Making Of The Last Of Us

Only Murders In The Building: Unlocking The Mystery

The White Lotus: Unpacking The Episode

Beste docu-special

Deaf President Now!

Martha

Pee-wee As Himself

Sly Lives!

Will & Harper

Beste docuserie

Chef’s Table

100 Foot Wave

Simone Biles Rising

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night

Social Studies

Beste nonfictie-serie met host

Conan O’Brien Must Go

The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse: MAGA: The Next Generation

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman

Tucci In Italy

Uitzonderlijke verdienste bij een documentairefilm

I Am: Celine Dion

Patrice: The Movie

The Remarkable Life Of Ibelin

Beste vooropgezette realityshow

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-ins And Dives

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Beste ongestructureerde realityprogramma

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Love On The Spectrum

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives

Welcome To Wrexham

Beste spelshow

Celebrity Family Feud

Jeopardy!

The Price Is Right

Wheel Of Fortune

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Beste geluidsbewerking voor een comedy- of dramaserie

Andor

The Last Of Us

The Pitt

Severance

Beste geluidsbewerking voor een langere comedy- of dramaserie

The Acolyte

Agatha All Along

The Bear

The Righteous Gemstones

The Studio

Beste geluidsbewerking voor een animatieserie

Arcane

Love, Death + Robots

Secret Level

Star Trek: Lower Decks

What If…?

Beste geluidsbewerking voor een miniserie

Adolescence

Black Mirror

The Gorge

The Penguin

Star Trek: Section 31

Beste geluidsbewerking voor een nonfictie- of realityshow

Beatles ’64

Music By John Williams

100 Foot Wave

Pee-wee As Himself

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night

Beste geluidsmixing voor een dramaserie

Andor

The Last Of Us

The Pitt

Severance

The White Lotus

Beste geluidsmixing voor een miniserie of tv-film

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Zero Day

Beste geluidsmixing voor een comedy- of dramaserie

The Bear

Mid-Century Modern

Only Murders In The Building

Shrinking

The Studio

Beste geluidsmixing voor een varieteserie

The Daily Show

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards

The Oscars

SNL50: The Anniversary Special

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

Beste geluidsmixing voor een nonfictie-serie

Beatles ’64

Music By John Williams

100 Foot Wave

Pee-wee As Himself

Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary (Music Box)

Beste geluidsmixing voor een realityserie

The Amazing Race r

American Idol

Deadliest Catch

The Voice

Welcome To Wrexham

 

Beste special effects

Andor

Dune: Prophecy

House Of The Dragon

The Last Of Us

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

Beste special effects in een aflevering

Black Mirror

The Penguin

The Residence

Severance

The Umbrella Academy

Beste stunt voor een comedy

Cobra Kai

Only Murders In The Building

Poker Face

The Righteous Gemstones

Tulsa King

Beste stunt in een dramaserie

The Boys

FBI: Most Wanted

Lioness

The Penguin

The Rookie

Beste stunt

The Boys

FBI: Most Wanted

The Penguin

The Rookie

Severance

Beste camerawerk

After Midnight

The Daily Show

Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney

Saturday Night Live

The Voice

Beste camerawerk in een special

Bono: Stories Of Surrender

An Evening With Dua Lipa

An Evening With Elton John & Brandi Carlile

The Lion King At The Hollywood Bowl

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Beste schrijfwerk voor een comedyserie

Abbott Elementary

Hacks

The Rehearsal

Somebody Somewhere

The Studio

What We Do In The Shadows

Beste schrijfwerk voor een dramaserie

Andor

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Beste schrijfwerk voor een mini-serie

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying For Sex

The Penguin

Say Nothing

Beste schrijfwerk aan een variete-serie

The Daily Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Beste schrijfwerk voor een variety-special

Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor

Cunk On Life

Sarah Silverman: PostMortem

SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze

Beste schrijfwerk voor een non-fictieprogramma

Chimp Crazy

Conan O’Brien Must Go

The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse: MAGA: The Next Generation

Martha

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

