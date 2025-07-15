Voer voor je watchlist: Deze series zijn genomineerd voor een Emmy

De 77ste editie van de Emmy Awards komt eraan en Nate Bargatze mag de avond aan elkaar praten. Op 14 september kunnen mensen om 20:00 uur ET kijken naar de awardshow, wat bij ons 02:00 uur ’s nachts is van 14 op 15 september. Het is op Paramount+ te zien, dus het is te hopen dat we vanuit Nederland kunnen meekijken via SkyShowtime, waar veel films en series van Paramount+ te zien zijn.

Veel nominaties voor Apple TV+ en HBO Max

Severance is extreem populair en deze dystopische reeks krijgt een derde seizoen, zo werd deze week bekendgemaakt. Maar ook HBO Max kan op veel liefde rekenen van de leden van de ATAS (Academy of Television Arts & Sciences). Het is een immens lange lijst, maar we delen hem helemaal. Dit is immers het uitgelezen moment om je watchlist bij te werken met series die je nog wil zin. Soms is het een beetje te inside Amerikaans, maar de meeste series zijn gewoon te zien op streamingdiensten.

Dit zijn de genomineerden van de Emmy’s van 2025:

Mannelijke hoofdrol in een dramaserie

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een dramaserie

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Dramaserie

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus