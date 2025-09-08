Kijken: deze series hebben zojuist een Emmy gewonnen

De 77ste editie van de Emmy Awards vindt momenteel plaats en dat gaat altijd een beetje anders dan bijvoorbeeld de Oscars (die, grappig genoeg, dit jaar ook een Emmy heeft gewonnen). Emmy’s worden op meerdere avonden uitgereikt. De Creative Arts Emmy’s zijn nu vergeven, straks komen daar op 14 september de Primetime Emmy Awards bij. Toch willen we de creatievelingen vast in het zonnetje zetten en laten zien welke winnaars er zijn. Zo heeft Barack Obama er een gewonnen en ontving Beyonce haar eerste, maar zien we verder dat vooral Adolescence, The Penguin, The Studio, Bridgerton en SNL in de prijzen vielen.

Veel nominaties voor Apple TV+ en HBO Max

We moeten nog horen welke acteurs vooral in de prijzen vallen, maar we zetten de lijst wel vast hieronder neer. Kun je vast gaan kijken of je het met deze nominaties en en winnaars van de Creative Arts-Emmy’s eens bent.

We updaten dit artikel op 15 september met de volledige uitkomst van deze awardshow.

Mannelijke hoofdrol in een dramaserie

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een dramaserie

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Dramaserie

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus