Kijken: deze series hebben zojuist een Emmy gewonnen

De 77ste editie van de Emmy Awards vindt momenteel plaats en dat gaat altijd een beetje anders dan bijvoorbeeld de Oscars (die, grappig genoeg, dit jaar ook een Emmy heeft gewonnen). Emmy’s worden op meerdere avonden uitgereikt. De Creative Arts Emmy’s zijn nu vergeven, straks komen daar op 14 september de Primetime Emmy Awards bij. Toch willen we de creatievelingen vast in het zonnetje zetten en laten zien welke winnaars er zijn. Zo heeft Barack Obama er een gewonnen en ontving Beyonce haar eerste, maar zien we verder dat vooral Adolescence, The Penguin, The Studio, Bridgerton en SNL in de prijzen vielen.
We moeten nog horen welke acteurs vooral in de prijzen vallen, maar we zetten de lijst wel vast hieronder neer. Kun je vast gaan kijken of je het met deze nominaties en en winnaars van de Creative Arts-Emmy’s eens bent.
We updaten dit artikel op 15 september met de volledige uitkomst van deze awardshow.
Mannelijke hoofdrol in een dramaserie
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een dramaserie
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Dramaserie
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Mannelijke hoofdrol in een comedyserie
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een comedyserie
Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks
Comedyserie
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows
Vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een miniserie
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Mannelijke hoofdrol in een miniserie
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Miniserie
Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Beste talkshow
“The Daily Show”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live”
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
Beste reality-spelshow
“The Amazing Race”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“Survivor”
“Top Chef”
“The Traitors”
Mannelijke bijrol in een dramaserie
Zach Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise,
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
John Turturro, Severance
Vrouwelijke bijrol in een dramaserie
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Mannelijke bijrol in een comedyserie
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Vrouwelijke bijrol in een comedyserie
Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Mannelijke bijrol in een miniserie
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Vrouwelijke bijrol in een miniserie
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
Chloe Sevigny, Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story
Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Beste animatieserie
Arcane – WINNAAR
Bob’s Burgers
Common Side Effects
Love, Death + Robots
The Simpsons
Beste productiedesign voor een verhalend programma
The Last Of Us
The Penguin
The Residence
Severance – WINNAAR
The White Lotus
Beste productiedesign voor een verhalend fantasyprogramma
Andor – WINNAAR
Bridgerton
Dune: Prophecy
1923
Pachinko
Beste productiedesign voor een kort verhalend programma
Hacks
Mid-Century Modern
Only Murders In The Building
The Studio – WINNAAR
What We Do In The Shadows
Beste productiedesign voor een variete of talkshow
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Saturday Night Live – WINNAAR
Beste productiedesign voor een variete- of talkshow-special
Beyoncé Bowl
The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
The Oscars – WINNAAR
SNL50: The Anniversary Special
SNL50: The Homecoming Concert
Beste casting voor een comedyserie
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders In The Building
Shrinking
The Studio – WINNAAR
Beste casting voor een dramaserie
The Last Of Us
The Pitt – WINNAAR
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Beste casting voor een miniserie
Adolescence – WINNAAR
Black Mirror
Dying For Sex
Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Beste casting voor een realityshow
The Amazing Race
Love On The Spectrum – WINNAAR
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Beste choreografie voor variete of reality
The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar
Beyoncé Bowl
The 67th Annual Grammy Awards – WINNAAR
The Lion King At The Hollywood Bowl
The Oscars
Beste choreografie voor een gescripte serie
Bridgerton
Doctor Who
Étoile – WINNAAR
Severance
Will Trent
Beste cinematografie voor een korte serie
Emily In Paris
Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage
Hacks
The Righteous Gemstones
The Studio – WINNAAR
Beste cinematografie voor een serie
Andor
The Day Of The Jackal
Étoile
Pachinko
Severance – WINNAAR
The White Lotus
Beste cinematografie voor een miniserie
Adolescence – WINNAAR
American Primeval
The Penguin
Zero Day
Beste cinematografie voor een non-fictieserie
Chef’s Table
100 Foot Wave • Chapter III – WINNAAR
Ren Faire
Tucci In Italy
Will & Harper
Beste cinematografie voor een realityshow
The Amazing Race
Life Below Zero
Love On The Spectrum
Survivor
The Traitors – WINNAAR
Beste commercial
Batman Vs. Bateman – State Farm
The Boy & The Octopus – The Walt Disney Company
Brian Cox Goes To College – Uber One for Students – WINNAAR
Flock – Apple Privacy
Heartstrings – Apple AirPods Pro
So Win. – Nike
Beste kleding periodestuk
American Primeval
Bridgerton – WINNAAR
Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
1923
Wolf Hall: The Mirror And The Light (MASTERPIECE)
Beste kostuum variety of reality-show
Beyonce Bowl – WINNAAR
Beste kostuum fantasyserie
Agatha All Along
Andor – WINNAAR
Black Mirror
Dune: Prophecy
House Of The Dragon
Beste kostuum voor een hedendaagse serie
Emily In Paris
Hacks
The Righteous Gemstones
The Studio – WINNAAR
The White Lotus
Beste kostuums voor een hedendaagse mini-serie
Adolescence
American Horror Stories
Dying For Sex
The Penguin – WINNAAR
Sirens
Beste regie van een comedyserie
The Bear
Hacks
Mid-Century Modern
The Rehearsal
The Studio
Beste regie van een dramaserie
Andor
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Beste regie van een mini-serie
Adolescence
Dying For Sex
The Penguin
Sirens
Zero Day
Beste regie van een variete-serie
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – WINNAAR
Beste regie van een variete-special
The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar
Beyoncé Bowl
The Oscars
SNL50: The Anniversary Special – WINNAAR
SNL50: The Homecoming Concert
77th Annual Tony Awards
Beste regie van een documentaire
Deaf President Now!
Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years Of SNL Music
Pee-wee As Himself – WINNAAR
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Will & Harper
Beste regie van een realityshow
The Amazing Race
Love On The Spectrum
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors – WINNAAR
Beste montage van een dramaserie
Andor – WINNAAR
The Last Of Us
Severance
The White Lotus
Beste montage voor een serie met meerdere camera’s
The Conners
Frasier – WINNAAR
Mid-Century Modern
The Upshaws
The Upshaws
Beste montage van een comedy met een camera
The Bear
Hacks
The Rehearsal
The Studio – WINNAAR
What We Do In The Shadows
Beste montage van een miniserie
Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story – WINNAAR
The Penguin
Sirens
Beste montage van een variete-programma
Ali Wong: Single Lady
Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years
Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor
Cunk On Life – WINNAAR
Your Friend, Nate Bargatze
Beste bewerking van een variete-programma
The Daily Show
The Daily Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
SNL50: The Anniversary Special – WINNAAR
Beste bewerking van een nonfictie-programma
Chimp Crazy • Gone Ape
Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years Of SNL Music
Pee-wee As Himself – WINNAAR
SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Will & Harper
Beste bewerking van een reality- of spelshow met structuur
The Amazing Race
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Traitors – WINNAAR
The Voice
Beste bewerking van een realityprogramma zonder structuur
Deadliest Catch
Life Below Zero
Love On The Spectrum
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
Welcome To Wrexham – WINNAAR
Beste programma voor opkomende media
Impulse: Playing With Reality
Shawn Mendes: Red Rocks Live In VR
SNL 50th The Anniversary Special: Immersive Experience – WINNAAR
Beste hedendaagse haarstyling
Abbott Elementary
Emily In Paris
Hacks
The Penguin – WINNAAR
The Studio
The White Lotus
Beste haarstyling voor fantasy/sci-fi
Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire
Bridgerton – WINNAAR
House Of The Dragon
Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
What We Do In The Shadows
Beste haarstyling voor variete, non-fictie of reality
American Idol
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula
Dancing With The Stars
Fantasmas
SNL50: The Anniversary Special – WINNAAR
The Voice
Beste lichtdesign voor een serie
American Idol
Dancing With The Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Saturday Night Live – WINNAAR
The Voice
Beste licht voor een special
The 67th Annual Grammy Awards – WINNAAR
2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
SNL50: The Anniversary Special
SNL50: The Homecoming Concert
Beste titeldesign
Dark Matter
The Decameron
The Penguin
Severance – WINNAAR
The White Lotus
Beste make-up voor een moderne serie (zonder prothesen)
Grotesquerie
The Last Of Us
Only Murders In The Building
The Penguin – WINNAAR
The Pitt
The White Lotus
Beste make-up voor fantasy of sci-fi (zonder prothesen)
Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire
House Of The Dragon – WINNAAR
Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
The Righteous Gemstones
What We Do In The Shadows
Beste make-up voor een variete, non-fictie of realityserie
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula
Dancing With The Stars
The Lion King At The Hollywood Bowl
A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter
RuPaul’s Drag Race
SNL50: The Anniversary Special – WINNAAR
Beste make-up met prothese
House Of The Dragon
The Last Of Us
The Penguin – WINNAAR
The Pitt
Saturday Night Live
Beste muziek voor een serie
Andor
Based On A True Story
Cobra Kai
Severance – WINNAAR
The Studio
The White Lotus
Beste muziek voor een mini-serie
Black Mirror
Dying For Sex
Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin – WINNAAR
The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat
Beste muziek voor een documentairereeks
The Americas
Chef’s Table – WINNAAR
Leonardo Da Vinci
Planet Earth: Asia
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Beste muziekregie
The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar – WINNAAR
The Kennedy Center Honors
The Oscars
SNL50: The Anniversary Special
SNL50: The Homecoming Concert
Beste originele muziek en songtekst
Agatha All Along
Andor
The Boys – WINNAAR
SNL50: The Anniversary Special
Will & Harper
Beste intromuziek
Dept. Q
Dune: Prophecy
Lazarus
The Residence
The White Lotus – WINNAAR
Your Friends & Neighbors
Beste muzieksupervisie
Hacks
The Last Of Us
The Righteous Gemstones
Severance
The Studio – WINNAAR
The White Lotus
Beste mannelijke gastrol in een comedyserie
The Bear
The Studio – WINNAAR
Beste mannelijke gastrol in een dramaserie
The Boys
The White Lotus
The Pitt – WINNAAR
The Last Of Us
Andor
The Last Of Us
Beste vrouwelijke gastrol in een comedyserie
The Bear
Poker Face
Hacks – WINNAAR
The Studio
Beste vrouwelijke gastrol in een dramaserie
Severance – WINNAAR
The Last Of Us
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Last Of Us
Severance
Beste performance in een korte comedy of variete
Die Hart: Hart To Kill
The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains – WINNAAR
Bad Thoughts
Beste voice-over
Bridgerton – WINNAAR
The Simpsons
Big Mouth
Andor
What If…?
Invincible
Beste voice-over
Planet Earth: Asia
Erased: WW2’s Heroes Of Color
The Americas
Our Oceans – WINNAAR
Octopus!
Beste host van een realityshow
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Shark Tank
The Traitors – WINNAAR
Top Chef
Survivor
Beste host van een spelshow
Press Your Luckst
Celebrity Family Feud
Jeopardy!
Pop Culture Jeopardy!
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire – WINNAAR
Beste tv-film
Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy
The Gorge
Mountainhead
Nonnas
Rebel Ridge – WINNAAR
Beste gescripte variete-serie
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Beste live variete-special
The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar
Beyoncé Bowl
The Oscars
SNL50: The Anniversary Special
SNL50: The Homecoming Concert
Beste opgenomen variete-special
Adam Sandler: Love You
Ali Wong: Single Lady
Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years
Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor – WINNAAR
Sarah Silverman: PostMortem
Your Friend, Nate Bargatze
Beste korte comedyshow
The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains – WINNAAR
Late Night With Seth Meyers Corrections
The Rabbit Hole With Jimmy Kimmel
The Tonight Show: During Commercial Break
Beste korte mini-serie
Adolescence: The Making Of Adolescence – WINNAAR
Hacks: Bit By Bit
Making Of The Last Of Us
Only Murders In The Building: Unlocking The Mystery
The White Lotus: Unpacking The Episode
Innovatie in nieuwe media-programmering
White Rabbit – WINNAAR
Beste docu-special
Deaf President Now!
Martha
Pee-wee As Himself – WINNAAR
Sly Lives!
Will & Harper
Beste docuserie
Chef’s Table
100 Foot Wave – WINNAAR
Simone Biles Rising
SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night
Social Studies
Beste nonfictie-serie met host
Conan O’Brien Must Go – WINNAAR
The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse: MAGA: The Next Generation
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman
Tucci In Italy
Uitzonderlijke verdienste bij een documentairefilm
I Am: Celine Dion
Patrice: The Movie – WINNAAR
The Remarkable Life Of Ibelin
Beste vooropgezette realityshow
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-ins And Dives
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye – WINNAAR
Shark Tank
Beste ongestructureerde realityprogramma
America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
Love On The Spectrum – WINNAAR
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives
Welcome To Wrexham
Beste spelshow
Celebrity Family Feud
Jeopardy! – WINNAAR
The Price Is Right
Wheel Of Fortune
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
Beste geluidsbewerking voor een comedy- of dramaserie
Andor
The Last Of Us – WINNAAR
The Pitt
Severance
Beste geluidsbewerking voor een langere comedy- of dramaserie
The Acolyte
Agatha All Along
The Bear
The Righteous Gemstones
The Studio – WINNAAR
Beste geluidsbewerking voor een animatieserie
Arcane – WINNAAR
Love, Death + Robots
Secret Level
Star Trek: Lower Decks
What If…?
Beste geluidsbewerking voor een miniserie
Adolescence
Black Mirror
The Gorge
The Penguin – WINNAAR
Star Trek: Section 31
Beste geluidsbewerking voor een nonfictie- of realityshow
Beatles ’64
Music By John Williams – WINNAAR
100 Foot Wave
Pee-wee As Himself
SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night
Beste geluidsmixing voor een dramaserie
Andor
The Last Of Us
The Pitt
Severance – WINNAAR
The White Lotus
Beste geluidsmixing voor een miniserie of tv-film
Adolescence
Black Mirror
Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin – WINNAAR
Zero Day
Beste geluidsmixing voor een comedy- of dramaserie
The Bear
Mid-Century Modern
Only Murders In The Building
Shrinking
The Studio – WINNAAR
Beste geluidsmixing voor een varieteserie
The Daily Show
The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
The Oscars
SNL50: The Anniversary Special – WINNAAR
SNL50: The Homecoming Concert
Beste geluidsmixing voor een nonfictie-serie
Beatles ’64 – WINNAAR
Music By John Williams
100 Foot Wave
Pee-wee As Himself
Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary (Music Box)
Beste geluidsmixing voor een realityserie
The Amazing Race
American Idol
Deadliest Catch
The Voice
Welcome To Wrexham – WINNAAR
Beste special effects
Andor – WINNAAR
Dune: Prophecy
House Of The Dragon
The Last Of Us
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power
Beste special effects in een aflevering
Black Mirror
The Penguin – WINNAAR
The Residence
Severance
The Umbrella Academy
Beste stunt voor een comedy
Cobra Kai
Only Murders In The Building
Poker Face
The Righteous Gemstones – WINNAAR
Tulsa King
Beste stunt in een dramaserie
The Boys – WINNAAR
FBI: Most Wanted
Lioness
The Penguin
The Rookie
Beste stunt
The Boys – WINNAAR
FBI: Most Wanted
The Penguin
The Rookie
Severance
Beste camerawerk
After Midnight
The Daily Show
Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney
Saturday Night Live – WINNAAR
The Voice
Beste camerawerk in een special
Bono: Stories Of Surrender
An Evening With Dua Lipa
An Evening With Elton John & Brandi Carlile
The Lion King At The Hollywood Bowl
2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
SNL50: The Anniversary Special – WINNAAR
Beste schrijfwerk voor een comedyserie
Abbott Elementary
Hacks
The Rehearsal
Somebody Somewhere
The Studio
What We Do In The Shadows
Beste schrijfwerk voor een dramaserie
Andor
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Beste schrijfwerk voor een mini-serie
Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying For Sex
The Penguin
Say Nothing
Beste schrijfwerk aan een variete-serie
The Daily Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Beste schrijfwerk voor een variety-special
Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor
Cunk On Life
Sarah Silverman: PostMortem
SNL50: The Anniversary Special – WINNAAR
Your Friend, Nate Bargatze
Beste schrijfwerk voor een non-fictieprogramma
Chimp Crazy
Conan O’Brien Must Go
The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse: MAGA: The Next Generation – WINNAAR
Martha
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story