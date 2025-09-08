08.09.2025
Entertainment

Kijken: deze series hebben zojuist een Emmy gewonnen

By: Laura Jenny

BlogEntertainment

De 77ste editie van de Emmy Awards vindt momenteel plaats en dat gaat altijd een beetje anders dan bijvoorbeeld de Oscars (die, grappig genoeg, dit jaar ook een Emmy heeft gewonnen). Emmy’s worden op meerdere avonden uitgereikt. De Creative Arts Emmy’s zijn nu vergeven, straks komen daar op 14 september de Primetime Emmy Awards bij. Toch willen we de creatievelingen vast in het zonnetje zetten en laten zien welke winnaars er zijn. Zo heeft Barack Obama er een gewonnen en ontving Beyonce haar eerste, maar zien we verder dat vooral Adolescence, The Penguin, The Studio, Bridgerton en SNL in de prijzen vielen.

Veel nominaties voor Apple TV+ en HBO Max

We moeten nog horen welke acteurs vooral in de prijzen vallen, maar we zetten de lijst wel vast hieronder neer. Kun je vast gaan kijken of je het met deze nominaties en en winnaars van de Creative Arts-Emmy’s eens bent.

We updaten dit artikel op 15 september met de volledige uitkomst van deze awardshow.

Mannelijke hoofdrol in een dramaserie

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een dramaserie

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Dramaserie

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

 

Mannelijke hoofdrol in een comedyserie

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een comedyserie

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Comedyserie

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Vrouwelijke hoofdrol in een miniserie

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Mannelijke hoofdrol in een miniserie

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Miniserie

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Beste talkshow

“The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Beste reality-spelshow

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Traitors”

Mannelijke bijrol in een dramaserie

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise,

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

John Turturro, Severance

Vrouwelijke bijrol in een dramaserie

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Mannelijke bijrol in een comedyserie

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Vrouwelijke bijrol in een comedyserie

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Mannelijke bijrol in een miniserie

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Vrouwelijke bijrol in een miniserie

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Chloe Sevigny, Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Beste animatieserie

Arcane – WINNAAR

Bob’s Burgers

Common Side Effects

Love, Death + Robots

The Simpsons

Beste productiedesign voor een verhalend programma

The Last Of Us

The Penguin

The Residence

Severance – WINNAAR

The White Lotus

Beste productiedesign voor een verhalend fantasyprogramma

Andor – WINNAAR

Bridgerton

Dune: Prophecy

1923

Pachinko

Beste productiedesign voor een kort verhalend programma

Hacks

Mid-Century Modern

Only Murders In The Building

The Studio – WINNAAR

What We Do In The Shadows

Beste productiedesign voor een variete of talkshow

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Saturday Night Live – WINNAAR

Beste productiedesign voor een variete- of talkshow-special

Beyoncé Bowl

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards

The Oscars – WINNAAR

SNL50: The Anniversary Special

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

Beste casting voor een comedyserie

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders In The Building

Shrinking

The Studio – WINNAAR

Beste casting voor een dramaserie

The Last Of Us

The Pitt – WINNAAR

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Beste casting voor een miniserie

Adolescence – WINNAAR

Black Mirror

Dying For Sex

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Beste casting voor een realityshow

The Amazing Race

Love On The Spectrum – WINNAAR

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Beste choreografie voor variete of reality

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar

Beyoncé Bowl

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards – WINNAAR

The Lion King At The Hollywood Bowl

The Oscars

Beste choreografie voor een gescripte serie

Bridgerton

Doctor Who

Étoile – WINNAAR

Severance

Will Trent

 

Beste cinematografie voor een korte serie

Emily In Paris

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage

Hacks

The Righteous Gemstones

The Studio – WINNAAR

Beste cinematografie voor een serie

Andor

The Day Of The Jackal

Étoile

Pachinko

Severance – WINNAAR

The White Lotus

Beste cinematografie voor een miniserie

Adolescence – WINNAAR

American Primeval

The Penguin

Zero Day

Beste cinematografie voor een non-fictieserie

Chef’s Table

100 Foot Wave • Chapter III – WINNAAR

Ren Faire

Tucci In Italy

Will & Harper

Beste cinematografie voor een realityshow

The Amazing Race

Life Below Zero

Love On The Spectrum

Survivor

The Traitors – WINNAAR

Beste commercial

Batman Vs. Bateman – State Farm

The Boy & The Octopus – The Walt Disney Company

Brian Cox Goes To College – Uber One for Students – WINNAAR

Flock – Apple Privacy

Heartstrings – Apple AirPods Pro

So Win. – Nike

Beste kleding periodestuk

American Primeval

Bridgerton – WINNAAR

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

1923

Wolf Hall: The Mirror And The Light (MASTERPIECE)

Beste kostuum variety of reality-show

Beyonce Bowl – WINNAAR

Beste kostuum fantasyserie

Agatha All Along

Andor – WINNAAR

Black Mirror

Dune: Prophecy

House Of The Dragon

Beste kostuum voor een hedendaagse serie

Emily In Paris

Hacks

The Righteous Gemstones

The Studio – WINNAAR

The White Lotus

Beste kostuums voor een hedendaagse mini-serie

Adolescence

American Horror Stories

Dying For Sex

The Penguin – WINNAAR

Sirens

Beste regie van een comedyserie

The Bear

Hacks

Mid-Century Modern

The Rehearsal

The Studio

Beste regie van een dramaserie

Andor

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Beste regie van een mini-serie

Adolescence

Dying For Sex

The Penguin

Sirens

Zero Day

Beste regie van een variete-serie

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – WINNAAR

Beste regie van een variete-special

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar

Beyoncé Bowl

The Oscars

SNL50: The Anniversary Special – WINNAAR

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

77th Annual Tony Awards

Beste regie van een documentaire

Deaf President Now!

Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years Of SNL Music

Pee-wee As Himself – WINNAAR

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Will & Harper

Beste regie van een realityshow

The Amazing Race

Love On The Spectrum

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors – WINNAAR

Beste montage van een dramaserie

Andor – WINNAAR

The Last Of Us

Severance

The White Lotus

Beste montage voor een serie met meerdere camera’s

The Conners

Frasier – WINNAAR

Mid-Century Modern

The Upshaws

The Upshaws

Beste montage van een comedy met een camera

The Bear

Hacks

The Rehearsal

The Studio – WINNAAR

What We Do In The Shadows

Beste montage van een miniserie

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story – WINNAAR

The Penguin

Sirens

Beste montage van een variete-programma

Ali Wong: Single Lady

Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years

Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor

Cunk On Life – WINNAAR

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze

Beste bewerking van een variete-programma

The Daily Show

The Daily Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

SNL50: The Anniversary Special – WINNAAR

Beste bewerking van een nonfictie-programma

Chimp Crazy • Gone Ape

Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years Of SNL Music

Pee-wee As Himself – WINNAAR

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Will & Harper

Beste bewerking van een reality- of spelshow met structuur

The Amazing Race

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Traitors – WINNAAR

The Voice

Beste bewerking van een realityprogramma zonder structuur

Deadliest Catch

Life Below Zero

Love On The Spectrum

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

Welcome To Wrexham – WINNAAR

 

Beste programma voor opkomende media

Impulse: Playing With Reality

Shawn Mendes: Red Rocks Live In VR

SNL 50th The Anniversary Special: Immersive Experience – WINNAAR

Beste hedendaagse haarstyling

Abbott Elementary

Emily In Paris

Hacks

The Penguin – WINNAAR

The Studio

The White Lotus

Beste haarstyling voor fantasy/sci-fi

Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire

Bridgerton – WINNAAR

House Of The Dragon

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

What We Do In The Shadows

Beste haarstyling voor variete, non-fictie of reality 

American Idol

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula

Dancing With The Stars

Fantasmas

SNL50: The Anniversary Special – WINNAAR

The Voice

Beste lichtdesign voor een serie

American Idol

Dancing With The Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Saturday Night Live – WINNAAR

The Voice

Beste licht voor een special

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards – WINNAAR

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

SNL50: The Anniversary Special

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

Beste titeldesign

Dark Matter

The Decameron

House Of The Dragon

The Penguin

Severance – WINNAAR

The White Lotus

Beste make-up voor een moderne serie (zonder prothesen)

Grotesquerie

The Last Of Us

Only Murders In The Building

The Penguin – WINNAAR

The Pitt

The White Lotus

Beste make-up voor fantasy of sci-fi (zonder prothesen)

Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire

House Of The Dragon – WINNAAR

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

The Righteous Gemstones

What We Do In The Shadows

Beste make-up voor een variete, non-fictie of realityserie

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula

Dancing With The Stars

The Lion King At The Hollywood Bowl

A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter

RuPaul’s Drag Race

SNL50: The Anniversary Special – WINNAAR

Beste make-up met prothese

House Of The Dragon

The Last Of Us

The Penguin – WINNAAR

The Pitt

Saturday Night Live

Beste muziek voor een serie

Andor

Based On A True Story

Cobra Kai

Severance – WINNAAR

The Studio

The White Lotus

Beste muziek voor een mini-serie

Black Mirror

Dying For Sex

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin – WINNAAR

The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat

Beste muziek voor een documentairereeks

The Americas

Chef’s Table – WINNAAR

Leonardo Da Vinci

Planet Earth: Asia

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Beste muziekregie

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar – WINNAAR

The Kennedy Center Honors

The Oscars

SNL50: The Anniversary Special

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

Beste originele muziek en songtekst

Agatha All Along

Andor

The Boys – WINNAAR

SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Will & Harper

Beste intromuziek

Dept. Q

Dune: Prophecy

Lazarus

The Residence

The White Lotus – WINNAAR

Your Friends & Neighbors

Beste muzieksupervisie

Hacks

The Last Of Us

The Righteous Gemstones

Severance

The Studio – WINNAAR

The White Lotus

Beste mannelijke gastrol in een comedyserie

The Bear

The Studio – WINNAAR

Beste mannelijke gastrol in een dramaserie

The Boys

The White Lotus

The Pitt – WINNAAR

The Last Of Us

Andor

The Last Of Us

Beste vrouwelijke gastrol in een comedyserie

The Bear

Poker Face

Hacks – WINNAAR

The Studio

Beste vrouwelijke gastrol in een dramaserie

Severance – WINNAAR

The Last Of Us

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Last Of Us

Severance

Beste performance in een korte comedy of variete

Die Hart: Hart To Kill

The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains – WINNAAR

Bad Thoughts

Beste voice-over

Bridgerton – WINNAAR

The Simpsons

Big Mouth

Andor

What If…?

Invincible

Beste voice-over

Planet Earth: Asia

Erased: WW2’s Heroes Of Color

The Americas

Our Oceans – WINNAAR

Octopus!

Beste host van een realityshow

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Shark Tank

The Traitors – WINNAAR

Top Chef

Survivor

Beste host van een spelshow

Press Your Luckst

Celebrity Family Feud

Jeopardy!

Pop Culture Jeopardy!

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire – WINNAAR

Beste tv-film

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy

The Gorge

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Rebel Ridge – WINNAAR

Beste gescripte variete-serie

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

 

Beste live variete-special

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar

Beyoncé Bowl

The Oscars

SNL50: The Anniversary Special

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

Beste opgenomen variete-special

Adam Sandler: Love You

Ali Wong: Single Lady

Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years

Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor – WINNAAR

Sarah Silverman: PostMortem

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze

Beste korte comedyshow

The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains – WINNAAR

Late Night With Seth Meyers Corrections

The Rabbit Hole With Jimmy Kimmel

The Tonight Show: During Commercial Break

Beste korte mini-serie

Adolescence: The Making Of Adolescence – WINNAAR

Hacks: Bit By Bit

Making Of The Last Of Us

Only Murders In The Building: Unlocking The Mystery

The White Lotus: Unpacking The Episode

Innovatie in nieuwe media-programmering

White Rabbit – WINNAAR

Beste docu-special

Deaf President Now!

Martha

Pee-wee As Himself – WINNAAR

Sly Lives!

Will & Harper

Beste docuserie

Chef’s Table

100 Foot Wave – WINNAAR

Simone Biles Rising

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night

Social Studies

Beste nonfictie-serie met host

Conan O’Brien Must Go – WINNAAR

The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse: MAGA: The Next Generation

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman

Tucci In Italy

Uitzonderlijke verdienste bij een documentairefilm

I Am: Celine Dion

Patrice: The Movie – WINNAAR

The Remarkable Life Of Ibelin

Beste vooropgezette realityshow

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-ins And Dives

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye – WINNAAR

Shark Tank

Beste ongestructureerde realityprogramma

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Love On The Spectrum – WINNAAR

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives

Welcome To Wrexham

Beste spelshow

Celebrity Family Feud

Jeopardy! – WINNAAR

The Price Is Right

Wheel Of Fortune

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Beste geluidsbewerking voor een comedy- of dramaserie

Andor

The Last Of Us – WINNAAR

The Pitt

Severance

Beste geluidsbewerking voor een langere comedy- of dramaserie

The Acolyte

Agatha All Along

The Bear

The Righteous Gemstones

The Studio – WINNAAR

Beste geluidsbewerking voor een animatieserie

Arcane – WINNAAR

Love, Death + Robots

Secret Level

Star Trek: Lower Decks

What If…?

Beste geluidsbewerking voor een miniserie

Adolescence

Black Mirror

The Gorge

The Penguin – WINNAAR

Star Trek: Section 31

Beste geluidsbewerking voor een nonfictie- of realityshow

Beatles ’64

Music By John Williams – WINNAAR

100 Foot Wave

Pee-wee As Himself

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night

Beste geluidsmixing voor een dramaserie

Andor

The Last Of Us

The Pitt

Severance – WINNAAR

The White Lotus

Beste geluidsmixing voor een miniserie of tv-film

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin – WINNAAR

Zero Day

Beste geluidsmixing voor een comedy- of dramaserie

The Bear

Mid-Century Modern

Only Murders In The Building

Shrinking

The Studio – WINNAAR

Beste geluidsmixing voor een varieteserie

The Daily Show

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards

The Oscars

SNL50: The Anniversary Special – WINNAAR

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

Beste geluidsmixing voor een nonfictie-serie

Beatles ’64 – WINNAAR

Music By John Williams

100 Foot Wave

Pee-wee As Himself

Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary (Music Box)

Beste geluidsmixing voor een realityserie

The Amazing Race

American Idol

Deadliest Catch

The Voice

Welcome To Wrexham – WINNAAR

 

Beste special effects

Andor – WINNAAR

Dune: Prophecy

House Of The Dragon

The Last Of Us

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

Beste special effects in een aflevering

Black Mirror

The Penguin – WINNAAR

The Residence

Severance

The Umbrella Academy

Beste stunt voor een comedy

Cobra Kai

Only Murders In The Building

Poker Face

The Righteous Gemstones – WINNAAR

Tulsa King

Beste stunt in een dramaserie

The Boys – WINNAAR

FBI: Most Wanted

Lioness

The Penguin

The Rookie

Beste stunt

The Boys – WINNAAR

FBI: Most Wanted

The Penguin

The Rookie

Severance

Beste camerawerk

After Midnight

The Daily Show

Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney

Saturday Night Live – WINNAAR

The Voice

Beste camerawerk in een special

Bono: Stories Of Surrender

An Evening With Dua Lipa

An Evening With Elton John & Brandi Carlile

The Lion King At The Hollywood Bowl

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

SNL50: The Anniversary Special – WINNAAR

Beste schrijfwerk voor een comedyserie

Abbott Elementary

Hacks

The Rehearsal

Somebody Somewhere

The Studio

What We Do In The Shadows

Beste schrijfwerk voor een dramaserie

Andor

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Beste schrijfwerk voor een mini-serie

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying For Sex

The Penguin

Say Nothing

Beste schrijfwerk aan een variete-serie

The Daily Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Beste schrijfwerk voor een variety-special

Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor

Cunk On Life

Sarah Silverman: PostMortem

SNL50: The Anniversary Special – WINNAAR

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze

Beste schrijfwerk voor een non-fictieprogramma

Chimp Crazy

Conan O’Brien Must Go

The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse: MAGA: The Next Generation – WINNAAR

Martha

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Entertainment
06.09.2025

Seizoen 4 van The White Lotus speelt zich af in Frankrijk

De serie, die een vakantiegevoel mengt met een soort whodunnit, speelde zich eerder af in Hawaii, Italië en Thailand....
Entertainment
05.09.2025

Mocro Maffia-spin-off Tonnano krijgt een eerste trailer

Wie Mocro Maffia heeft gezien weet: Tonnano heeft genoeg redenen om zich liever niet in Amsterdam te laten zien. Hij...
Entertainment
05.09.2025

5 films en series die je dit weekend wilt zien op streamingdiensten – week 36

Het is weekend! Tijd om met de benen omhoog voor de televisie te zitten en te ontspannen. We zetten de leukste nieuwe...
Laura Jenny
Laura Jenny
Is ze niet aan het tikken, dan reist ze rond in de wondere wereld van entertainment of op een toffe plek in de echte wereld. Mario is de man van haar leven, Belle is haar beste...

Share this post