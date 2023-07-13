Emmy-nominaties 2023: Succession & The Last of Us zijn populair
Plus de jongste genomineerde ooit
Heb je The Last of Us wel gezien? Succession? The White Lotus? HBO Max heeft wat te vieren, want veel van de series die heel veel Emmy-nominaties hebben gekregen, staan op die streamingdienst. Sterker nog: nog nooit kreeg een serie zoveel nominaties als The Last of Us op zijn naam mag schrijven. Wij snappen dat wel..
Emmy's 2023
Voordat we met je naar de lijst met genomineerden gaan, moeten we ook even stilstaan bij mensen die naast hebben gegrepen, zoals Elizabeth Olsen voor Love & Death, Selena Gomez of Steve Martin voor Only Murders in the Building en natuurlijk missen we Harrison Ford, die er wel een had verdiend na al zijn inspanningen voor Shrinking en 1923. Yellowstone en Snowfall hoefden ook niet op nominaties te rekenen, zo blijkt. Alle series die zijn verschenen tussen 1 juni 2022 en 31 mei 2023 maken kans tijdens de 75ste Emmy's. De prijzen worden 18 september uitgereikt in -hoe kan het ook anders- Los Angeles. HBO mag wel vast de schoorsteen gaan klaarmaken, want er worden ongetwijfeld wat nominaties ingelost.
Beste dramaserie
Andor (Disney+)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)
The Last of Us (HBO/Max)
Succession (HBO/Max)
The White Lotus (HBO/Max)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Beste acteur in een dramaserie
Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Beste actrice in een dramaserie
Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Beste mannelijke bijrol in een dramaserie
F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)
Theo James (The White Lotus)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
Alan Ruck (Succession)
Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)
Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)
Beste vrouwelijke bijrol in een dramaserie
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)
Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)
Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)
Beste comedyserie
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO/Max)
The Bear (FX)
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Wednesday (Netflix)
Beste actrice in een comedyserie
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Beste acteur in een comedyserie
Bill Hader (Barry)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Segel (Shrinking)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Beste mannelijke bijrol in een comedyserie
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
James Marsden (Jury Duty)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Beste vrouwelijke bijrol in een comedyserie
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
Beste tijdelijke of mini-serie
Beef (Netflix)
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)
Beste actrice in een tijdelijke of mini-serie
Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
Dominique Fishback (Swarm)
Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)
Ali Wong (Beef)
Beste acteur in een tijdelijke of mini-serie
Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)
Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)
Steven Yeun (Beef)
Beste mannelijke bijrol in een tijdelijke of mini-serie
Murray Bartlett (Welcome To Chippendales)
Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Joseph Lee (Beef)
Ray Liotta (Black Bird)
Young Mazino (Beef)
Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)
Beste vrouwelijke bijrol in een tijdelijke of mini-serie
Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome To Chippendales)
Maria Bello (Beef)
Claire Danes (Fleishman Is In Trouble)
Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)
Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)
Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)
Beste schrijfwerk voor een comedyserie
Barry (HBO Max)
Bill Hader, Written by
The Bear (FX)
Christopher Storer, Written by
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Mekki Leeper, Written by
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
John Hoffman, Written by
Matteo Borghese, Written by
Rob Turbovsky, Written by
The Other Two (HBO Max)
Chris Kelly, Written by
Sarah Schneider, Written by
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Brendan Hunt, Written by
Joe Kelly, Written by
Jason Sudeikis, Written by
Beste schrijfwerk voor een dramaserie
Andor (Disney+)
Beau Willimon, Written by
Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
Sharon Horgan, Teleplay by
Dave Finkel, Teleplay by
Brett Baer, Teleplay by
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Gordon Smith, Written by
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Peter Gould, Written by
The Last Of Us (HBO Max)
Craig Mazin, Written for Television by
Succession (HBO Max)
Jesse Armstrong, Written by
The White Lotus (HBO Max)
Mike White, Written by
Beste schrijfwerk voor een tijdelijke of mini-serie
Beef (Netflix)
Lee Sung Jin, Written by
Fire Island (Hulu)
Joel Kim Booster, Written by
Fleishman Is In Trouble (FX)
Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Written for Television by
Prey (Hulu)
Patrick Aison, Written by & Story by
Dan Trachtenberg, Story by
Swarm (Prime Video)
Janine Nabers, Teleplay by & Story by
Donald Glover, Story by
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
Al Yankovic, Written by
Eric Appel, Written by
Beste regie van een dramaserie
Andor (Disney+)
Benjamin Caron, Directed by
Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
Dearbhla Walsh, Directed by
The Last Of Us (HBO Max)
Peter Hoar, Directed by
Succession (HBO Max)
Andrij Parekh, Directed by
Succession (HBO Max)
Mark Mylod, Directed by
Succession (HBO Max)
Lorene Scafaria, Directed by
The White Lotus (HBO Max)
Mike White, Directed by
Beste regie van een comedyserie
Barry (HBO Max)
Bill Hader, Directed by
The Bear (FX)
Christopher Storer, Directed by
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Amy Sherman-Palladino, Directed by
The Ms. Pat Show (BET+)
Mary Lou Belli, Directed by
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Declan Lowney, Directed by
Wednesday (Netflix)
Tim Burton, Directed by
Beste regie van een tijdelijke of mini-serie
Beef (Netflix)
Lee Sung Jin, Directed by
Beef (Netflix)
Jake Schreier, Directed by
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
Carl Franklin, Directed by
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
Paris Barclay, Directed by
Fleishman Is In Trouble (FX)
Valerie Faris, Directed by
Jonathan Dayton, Directed by
Prey (Hulu)
Dan Trachtenberg, Directed by
Beste talkshow
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)
Beste reality-competitie
The Amazing Race (CBS)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
Survivor (CBS)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)
Beste animatieserie
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
Entergalactic (Netflix)
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)
Rick And Morty (Adult Swim)
The Simpsons (Fox)
Beste realityserie met structuur
Antiques Roadshow (PBS)
Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives (Food Network)
Love Is Blind (Netflix)
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Shark Tank (ABC)
Beste realityserie zonder structuur
Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (MTV)
Selling Sunset (Netflix)
Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)
Welcome to Wrexham (FX)
Beste tv-film
Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC)
Fire Island (Hulu)
Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)
Prey (Hulu)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
Beste tv-wedstrijd
Family Feud (ABC)
Jeopardy! (ABC)
The Price Is Right (CBS)
That’s My Jam (NBC)
Wheel of Fortune (ABC)
Beste gescripte variety-show
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO Max)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO Max)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Best e variety-special (live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna (Fox)
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix)
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium (Disney+)
The Oscars (ABC)
75th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
Beste variety-special
Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love (NBC)
John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)
Lizzo: Live In Concert (HBO Max)
Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter (ABC)
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would (Netflix)
Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer (Netflix)
Beste host van een realityprogramma
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)
Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)
Padma Lakshmi (Top Chef)
Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph (Baking It)
RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)
Beste host van een tv-wedstrijd
Mayim Bialik (Jeopardy!)
Steve Harvey (Family Feud)
Ken Jennings (Jeopardy!)
Keke Palmer (Password)
Pat Sajak (Wheel of Fortune)
Beste gastacteur in een comedyserie
Jon Bernthal (The Bear)
Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)
Pedro Pascal (Saturday Night Live)
Oliver Platt (The Bear)
Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)
Beste gastacteur in een dramaserie
Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us)
James Cromwell (Succession)
Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us)
Arian Moayed (Succession)
Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)
Keivonn Montreal Woodard (The Last of Us)
Beste gastactrice in een comedyserie
Becky Ann Baker (Ted Lasso)
Quinta Brunson (Saturday Night Live)
Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary)
Judith Light (Poker Face)
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)
Beste gastactrice in een dramaserie
Hiam Abbass (Succession)
Cherry Jones (Succession)
Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us)
Storm Reid (The Last of Us)
Anna Torv (The Last of Us)
Harriet Walter (Succession)
Beste documentaire of non-fictie special
Being Mary Tyler Moore (HBO Max)
Judy Blume Forever (Prime Video)
My Transparent Life (Prime Video)
Pamela, A Love Story (Netflix)
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+)
Beste documentaire of non-fictie serie
Dear Mama (FX)
100 Foot Wave (HBO Max)
Secrets of the Elephants (National Geographic)
The 1619 Project (Hulu)
The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS)
Beste non-fictie serie of special met host
The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey (Netflix)
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Netflix)
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)
Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)
United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell (CNN)
Uitzonderlijke prestatie in documentaire maken
The Accused: Damned Or Devoted? (PBS)
Aftershock (Hulu)
Last Flight Home (Paramount+)
The Territory (National Geographic)
Is ze niet aan het tikken, dan reist ze rond in de wondere wereld van entertainment of op een toffe plek in de echte wereld. Mario is de man van haar leven,...