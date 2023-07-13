Emmy-nominaties 2023: Succession & The Last of Us zijn populair

Heb je The Last of Us wel gezien? Succession? The White Lotus? HBO Max heeft wat te vieren, want veel van de series die heel veel Emmy-nominaties hebben gekregen, staan op die streamingdienst. Sterker nog: nog nooit kreeg een serie zoveel nominaties als The Last of Us op zijn naam mag schrijven. Wij snappen dat wel..

Emmy's 2023

Voordat we met je naar de lijst met genomineerden gaan, moeten we ook even stilstaan bij mensen die naast hebben gegrepen, zoals Elizabeth Olsen voor Love & Death, Selena Gomez of Steve Martin voor Only Murders in the Building en natuurlijk missen we Harrison Ford, die er wel een had verdiend na al zijn inspanningen voor Shrinking en 1923. Yellowstone en Snowfall hoefden ook niet op nominaties te rekenen, zo blijkt. Alle series die zijn verschenen tussen 1 juni 2022 en 31 mei 2023 maken kans tijdens de 75ste Emmy's. De prijzen worden 18 september uitgereikt in -hoe kan het ook anders- Los Angeles. HBO mag wel vast de schoorsteen gaan klaarmaken, want er worden ongetwijfeld wat nominaties ingelost.