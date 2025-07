Deze Week Viral: Fabel gaat te viral en indrukwekkende freerun-actie

Cut. Pre-fry. Cool. Fry. Eat. Repeat. 🍟🔥 The secret behind perfect fries! P.S.: Yes, the potatoes are of course washed first. Three times, even! 🤩 We just didn’t want the video to take an hour😉#fabelfriet #amsterdam #viralfood #fries #amsterdamfood #foodtok #hotspot #pov #foodamsterdam