​Nick Cave is boos op ChatGPT en noemt het een apocalyps

Verse 1: In the depths of the night, I hear a call/A voice that echoes, through the hall/It's a siren's song, that pulls me in/Takes me to a place, where I can't begin

Chorus: I am the sinner, I am the saint/I am the darkness, I am the light/I am the hunter, I am the prey/I am the devil, I am the saviour

Verse 2: I walk the streets, with my head held high/I've got my demons, but I'll make them fly/I'll dance with the devil, and I'll play his game/I'll be the one, to call his name