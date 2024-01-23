Oscar-nominaties bekend: Oppenheimer en Barbies strijden door
De Oscar-nominaties van dit jaar (maar voor films van 2023) zijn bekendgemaakt. We zien dat Oppenheimer de grootste kanshebber is met 13 nominaties, Poor Things heeft er 11, Killers of the Flower Moon 10 en het fijne Barbie doet het met 8 noms ook niet onverdienstelijk. Deze Oscar-nominaties laten je met niet heel veel verschillende topfilms uit 2023 kennismaken, want we zien dus heel veel dezelfde films genomineerd zijn.
Barbie vs Oppenheimer
Heel 2023 stond qua film eigenlijk in het teken van slechts twee films: Barbie en Oppenheimer. Ze kunnen niet verder uit elkaar liggen: de plastic fantasiewereld waarin een vrouw de boel runt (met liedjes en al), versus de rauwe realiteit van de mannen die met de atoombom op de proppen kwamen. Of eigenlijk vooral die ene man, de bloedserieuze, getergde ziel R. Oppenheimer. Het is bizar, maar dat maakte het ook een hit om deze films achter elkaar te kijken in de zogenaamde ‘Barbenheimer’-double bill. Een lange zit, met nogal lage lows en hoge highs, maar zeker de moeite waard omdat het allebei topfilms zijn, en dat wordt nu ook onderschreven door de Academy: een groep belangrijke mensen uit de filmwereld die jaarlijks de beoordelingen doet en de gouden beeldjes uitreikt.
De uitreiking vindt plaats op 10 maart en dat gaat zoals elk jaar weer gepaard met in prachtige jurken en pakken gestoken filmsterren, een comedian die alles aan elkaar praat en natuurlijk die bekende momenten dat de winnaars bekend worden gemaakt en acteurs écht hard aan het werk moeten om te doen alsof ze heel blij zijn dat ze achter het net visten. En dan zijn er natuurlijk nog de bedankspeeches, de tranen en soms ook nog de controversiële momenten die we allemaal niet zien aankomen. Met twee films die zo hevig uit elkaar liggen als Barbie en Oppenheimer is controverse natuurlijk heel dichtbij.
Netflix doet het goed
Tegenwoordig is het ook heel normaal om geen bioscoopfilms te nomineren, maar ook films van streamingdiensten. Netflix heeft bijvoorbeeld al vele Oscars op de schoorsteenmantel. Ditmaal maakt het kans op 18 Oscars, met name voor Maestro, een biopic over Leonard Bernstein. Apple heeft 13 Oscarnominaties, voor Killers of the Flower Moon en Napoleon. Opvallend genoeg zijn er ook een paar films die verbazingwekkend genoeg geen nominatie hebben. De grootste Oscar-snubs dit jaar zijn Margot Robbie en Greta Gerwig voor Barbie (hoofdrol en regie), Leonardo DiCaprio voor Killers of the Flower Moon (maar dat Leo nooit wordt genomineerd is inmiddels bijna normaal geworden, helaas), plus de films Saltburn, A Thousand and One, Memory, Air en All of Us Strangers die allebei 0 nominaties kregen.
Oscar-nominaties 2024
Wil je weten welke films er wel genomineerd zijn en voor welke prijs? Komen ze:
Best picture (beste film)
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best actor (beste acteur)
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Colman Domingo - Rustin
- Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Best actress (beste actrice)
- Annette Bening - Nyad
- Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan - Maestro
- Emma Stone - Poor Things
Best supporting actress (beste vrouwelijke bijrol)
- Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
- America Ferrera - Barbie
- Jodie Foster - Nyad
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Best supporting actor (beste mannelijke bijrol)
- Sterling K Brown - American Fiction
- Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling - Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Best director (beste regisseur)
- Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
- Killers of the Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese
- Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
- Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos
- The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Best adapted screenplay (beste aangepaste script)
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best original screenplay (beste originele script)
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
Best original song (beste originele nummer)
- The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot (Diane Warren)
- I'm Just Ken - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
- It Never Went Away - American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)
- Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)
- What Was I Made For? - Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell)
Best original score (beste originele soundtrack)
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best international feature (beste internationale film)
- Io Capitano
- Perfect Days
- Society of the Snow
- The Teachers' Lounge
- The Zone of Interest
Best animated feature (beste animatiefilm)
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best documentary feature (beste documentaire)
- Bobi Wine: The People's President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
Best costume design (beste kostuumdesign)
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best make-up and hairstyling (beste make-up en haar)
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Society of the Snow
Best production design (beste setdesign)
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best sound (beste geluid)
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
Best film editing (beste montage)
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best cinematography (beste cinematografie)
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best visual effects (beste visuele effecten)
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
Best live action short (beste live action short)
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best animated short (beste geanimeerde short)
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Best documentary short (beste documentaire short)
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island In Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó
Is ze niet aan het tikken, dan reist ze rond in de wondere wereld van entertainment of op een toffe plek in de echte wereld. Mario is de man van haar leven,...