Oscar-nominaties bekend: Oppenheimer en Barbies strijden door

De Oscar-nominaties van dit jaar (maar voor films van 2023) zijn bekendgemaakt. We zien dat Oppenheimer de grootste kanshebber is met 13 nominaties, Poor Things heeft er 11, Killers of the Flower Moon 10 en het fijne Barbie doet het met 8 noms ook niet onverdienstelijk. Deze Oscar-nominaties laten je met niet heel veel verschillende topfilms uit 2023 kennismaken, want we zien dus heel veel dezelfde films genomineerd zijn.

Netflix doet het goed

Tegenwoordig is het ook heel normaal om geen bioscoopfilms te nomineren, maar ook films van streamingdiensten. Netflix heeft bijvoorbeeld al vele Oscars op de schoorsteenmantel. Ditmaal maakt het kans op 18 Oscars, met name voor Maestro, een biopic over Leonard Bernstein. Apple heeft 13 Oscarnominaties, voor Killers of the Flower Moon en Napoleon. Opvallend genoeg zijn er ook een paar films die verbazingwekkend genoeg geen nominatie hebben. De grootste Oscar-snubs dit jaar zijn Margot Robbie en Greta Gerwig voor Barbie (hoofdrol en regie), Leonardo DiCaprio voor Killers of the Flower Moon (maar dat Leo nooit wordt genomineerd is inmiddels bijna normaal geworden, helaas), plus de films Saltburn, A Thousand and One, Memory, Air en All of Us Strangers die allebei 0 nominaties kregen.