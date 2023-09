12 september Apple-event: alle iPhone 15-geruchten op een rij

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will reportedly have the same 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage configurations and 8GB RAM



The iPhone 15 Pro will start at the same price of $999, however, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will start at $1,199, a $100 price increase



Source:… pic.twitter.com/HpOl66oWNX