Oscars 2024: hier stream je alle winnaars

De Oscars zijn vergeven: de beste films van 2023 hebben hun prijzen gekregen en hierbij viel vooral op dat Oppenheimer goed op stoom was: 7 Oscars gingen er naar die film, waaronder de meest begeerde, namelijk die van Beste Film. Plus, er is een Nederlands tintje bij, want als tiende Nederlander ooit mocht Hoyte van Hoytema een Oscar in ontvangst nemen voor zijn camerawerk