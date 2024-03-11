Oscars 2024: hier stream je alle winnaars
De Oscars zijn vergeven: de beste films van 2023 hebben hun prijzen gekregen en hierbij viel vooral op dat Oppenheimer goed op stoom was: 7 Oscars gingen er naar die film, waaronder de meest begeerde, namelijk die van Beste Film. Plus, er is een Nederlands tintje bij, want als tiende Nederlander ooit mocht Hoyte van Hoytema een Oscar in ontvangst nemen voor zijn camerawerk
Hier stream je de Oscar-winnaars
Natuurlijk wil je zien of de Academy het een beetje bij het rechte eind had waar het gaat om de winnaars van de Oscars. Je kunt een paar winnaars al streamen, maar voor sommige geprezen films moet je even naar de bios, zoals voor Poor Things, dat ook veel Oscars op de schoorsteenmantel mag zetten. Goed om te weten: Oppenheimer is vanaf 21 maart te zien op SkyShowtime, maar je kunt hem nu al bekijken op Pathé Thuis.
Best picture (beste film)
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer >> Winnaar (Pathé Thuis)
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best actor (beste acteur)
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Colman Domingo - Rustin
- Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer >> Winnaar (Pathé Thuis)
- Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Best actress (beste actrice)
- Annette Bening - Nyad
- Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan - Maestro
- Emma Stone - Poor Things >> Winnaar (Bioscoop, nog niet streambaar)
Best supporting actress (beste vrouwelijke bijrol)
- Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
- America Ferrera - Barbie
- Jodie Foster - Nyad
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers >> Winnaar (Bioscoop, nog niet streambaar)
Best supporting actor (beste mannelijke bijrol)
- Sterling K Brown - American Fiction
- Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer >> Winnaar (Pathé Thuis)
- Ryan Gosling - Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Best director (beste regisseur)
- Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
- Killers of the Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese
- Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan >> Winnaar (Pathé Thuis)
- Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos
- The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Best adapted screenplay (beste aangepaste script)
- American Fiction >> Winnaar (Prime Video)
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best original screenplay (beste originele script)
- Anatomy of a Fall >> Winnaar (Pathé Thuis)
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
Best original song (beste originele nummer)
- The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot (Diane Warren)
- I'm Just Ken - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
- It Never Went Away - American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)
- Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)
- What Was I Made For? - Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell) >> Winnaar (HBO Max)
Best original score (beste originele soundtrack)
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer >> Winnaar (Pathé Thuis)
- Poor Things
Best international feature (beste internationale film)
- Io Capitano
- Perfect Days
- Society of the Snow
- The Teachers' Lounge
- The Zone of Interest >> Winnaar (Bioscoop)
Best animated feature (beste animatiefilm)
- The Boy and the Heron >> Winnaar Bioscoop, streambaar op HBO Max vanaf juni)
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best documentary feature (beste documentaire)
- Bobi Wine: The People's President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol >> Winnaar (te zien op 2Doc bij de VPRO)
Best costume design (beste kostuumdesign)
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things >> Winnaar (Bioscoop, nog niet streambaar)
Best make-up and hairstyling (beste make-up en haar)
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things >> Winnaar (bioscoop)
- Society of the Snow
Best production design (beste setdesign)
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things >> Winnaar (bioscoop)
Best sound (beste geluid)
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest >> Winnaar (bioscoop)
Best film editing (beste montage)
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer >> Winnaar (Pathé Thuis)
- Poor Things
Best cinematography (beste cinematografie)
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer >> Winnaar (Pathé Thuis)
- Poor Things
Best visual effects (beste visuele effecten)
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One >> Winnaar (Niet te streamen, ook niet in de bioscoop)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
Best live action short (beste live action short)
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar >> Winnaar (Netflix)
Best animated short (beste geanimeerde short)
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko >> Winnaar (Niet in de bioscoop en niet streambaar)
Best documentary short (beste documentaire short)
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island In Between
- The Last Repair Shop >> Winnaar (Disney+)
- Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó
