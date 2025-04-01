Dit zie je op Netflix in april 2025: alle nieuwe films, series en specials

Een nieuwe maand betekent een verse lading series, films en documentaires op Netflix. In april 2025 kunnen we ons verheugen op het langverwachte zevende seizoen van Black Mirror, het slotstuk van You, en een flinke dosis nostalgie met alle films van Indiana Jones. Maar ook iHostage is vanaf deze maand te zien. De film geïnspireerd op de gijzeling in de Apple Store in Amsterdam (2022). En voor de liefhebbers van dino’s komt het derde seizoen van Jurassic World: Chaos Theory deze maand uit.
Nieuwe series op Netflix – april 2025
We beginnen traditioneel met een overzicht van alle nieuwe Netflix Original Series. Iets waar Netflix natuurlijk altijd de focus op heeft. Deze series komen vaak helemaal in een keer beschikbaar om te bingen, op een paar uitzonderingen na waarbij je dan wekelijks moet wachten tot er een nieuwe aflevering beschikbaar komt.
- Love on the Spectrum: Seizoen 3 – 2 april
- The Parisian Agency: Seizoen 5 – 2 april
- PULSE – 3 april
- Devil May Cry – 3 april
- Karma – 4 april
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Seizoen 5 Part 2 – 8 april
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Seizoen 4 – 8 april
- The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox – 8 april
- Kian’s Bizarre B&B – 8 april
- North of North – 10 april
- Black Mirror: Seizoen 7 – 10 april
- The Gardener – 11 april
- Resident Playbook – 12 april
- The Glass Dome – 15 april
- Project UFO – 16 april
- I Am Not Mendoza – 16 april
- Ransom Canyon – 17 april
- Istanbul Encyclopedia – 17 april
- Heavenly Ever After – 19 april
- Carlos Alcaraz: My Way – 23 april
- Battle Camp – 23 april
- You: Seizoen 5 – 24 april
- The Eternaut – 30 april
- Weak Hero Class 2 – binnenkort verwacht
Nieuwe Netflix Films – april 2025
- Banger – 2 april
- TEST – 4 april
- The Dad Quest – 9 april
- Frozen Hot Boys – 10 april
- Meet the Khumalos – 11 april
- iHostage – 18 april
- Bullet Train Explosion – 23 april
- Havoc – 25 april
- Exterritorial – 30 april
- Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins – binnenkort verwacht
Uitgelicht: iHostage
Wanneer een gewapende man de Apple Store in hartje Amsterdam binnendringt, slaat een normale dag om in complete paniek. Geïnspireerd op ware gebeurtenissen.
Comedy specials
- Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed – 7 april
Documentaires op Netflix
- Garnachas: Glorious Street Food! – 2 april
- Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing – 9 april
- The Diamond Heist – 16 april
- Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror – 18 april
- Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey – 21 april
- A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054 – 23 april
- Chef’s Table: Legends – 28 april
- Turning Point: The Vietnam War – 30 april
Kids & Family
- Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Seizoen 3 – 3 april
- Blippi’s Job Show – 7 april
- Unicorn Academy: Chapter 3 – 9 april
- Pokémon Horizons: Seizoen 2 – The Search for Laqua Part 2 – 25 april
- Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight – 30 april
Netflix Live Events
- WWE WrestleMania: 2025 – 19 april
Netflix Anime
Netflix Games
- The Electric State: Kid Cosmo – sinds 18 maart
- Steel Paws – sinds 25 maart
Bekende licentietitels (terug op Netflix)
- King Kong – 3 april
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Seizoen 16 – 15 april
- The Mauritanian – 17 april
- The Truman Show – 25 april
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull – 25 april
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom – 25 april
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade – 25 april
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark – 25 april
- Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel – 26 april
- Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked – 26 april
- Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip – 26 april
- Alvin and the Chipmunks – 26 april
Wat ga jij kijken?
Met deze indrukwekkende lijst aan titels heeft Netflix in maart weer voor ieder wat wils. Of je nu uitkijkt naar nieuwe series, grote filmreleases of spannende documentaires, er is genoeg te ontdekken. Zet je favorieten in je kijklijst en geniet van een maand vol entertainment!