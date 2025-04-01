Dit zie je op Netflix in april 2025: alle nieuwe films, series en specials

Een nieuwe maand betekent een verse lading series, films en documentaires op Netflix. In april 2025 kunnen we ons verheugen op het langverwachte zevende seizoen van Black Mirror, het slotstuk van You, en een flinke dosis nostalgie met alle films van Indiana Jones. Maar ook iHostage is vanaf deze maand te zien. De film geïnspireerd op de gijzeling in de Apple Store in Amsterdam (2022). En voor de liefhebbers van dino’s komt het derde seizoen van Jurassic World: Chaos Theory deze maand uit.

Nieuwe series op Netflix – april 2025

We beginnen traditioneel met een overzicht van alle nieuwe Netflix Original Series. Iets waar Netflix natuurlijk altijd de focus op heeft. Deze series komen vaak helemaal in een keer beschikbaar om te bingen, op een paar uitzonderingen na waarbij je dan wekelijks moet wachten tot er een nieuwe aflevering beschikbaar komt.