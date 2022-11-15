Game Awards 2022: God of War: Ragnarok heeft meeste nominaties

Hij is nog niet eens een week uit maar weet nu al de Game Awards te leiden. Hoewel: het hangt er natuurlijk vanaf wie er uiteindelijk gekozen wordt. In ieder geval is God of War: Ragnarok met tien keer het vaakst genomineerd. Hoewel de game vooral wordt omschreven als ‘meer van hetzelfde’, is ‘hetzelfde’ wel erg goed. Maar er zijn ook andere goede games verschenen in 2022: zo gooien ook Elden Ring en het oorspronkelijk Nederlandse Horizon Forbidden West hoge ogen. Maar er is meer…



Game Awards

Zo is er ook wat kritiek: hoezo heeft een spel als Elden Ring een nominatie voor ‘beste vertelling’? Er is ook een nieuwe categorie: Beste adaptatie, kortom: welke game heeft meerdere projecten weten te inspireren buiten games? Denk bijvoorbeeld aan Netflix-series (waarvan er ook drie zijn genomineerd) en bioscoopfilms, waarvan er twee zijn genomineerd. Nieuwsgierig wie er allemaal een ‘knikje’ hebben gekregen in de vorm van een nominatie? Dit zijn alle nominaties voor de Game Awards van 2022.