Elden Ring is de grote winnaar van de Game Awards 2022
De Game Awards 2022 zijn vergeven en dat betekent dat we nu weten welke game er met de winst vandoor is gegaan. Het is Elden Ring. Het spel heeft de zowel de prijs voor beste game van 2022 gekregen als die voor beste regie. Ook beste art direction en beste RPG waren voor Elden Ring. Dat terwijl de game deze week nog in opspraak kwam omdat het allemaal nieuwe haarstijlen toevoegde, maar er helemaal geen zwarte haarstijlen bij waren.
De Game Awards waren ook voor God of War Ragnarok een prachtig evenement. Die game heeft zelfs meer awards in de wacht gesleept (het had ook de meeste nominaties). Beste verhaal, muziek, audiodesign, performance, innovatie in toegankelijkheid en actie-avonturen gingen allemaal naar God of War Ragnarok.
Hier lees je wie de winnaars zijn:
Game of the Year
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Elden Ring - WINNAAR
God of War Ragnarok
Horizon Forbidden West
Stray
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Beste regie
Elden Ring - WINNAAR
God of War Ragnarok
Horizon Forbidden West
Immortality
Stray
Beste verhaal
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarok - WINNAAR
Horizon Forbidden West
Immortality
Beste art direction
Elden Ring - WINNAAR
God of War: Ragnarok
Horizon: Forbidden West
Scorn
Stray
Beste muziek
Olivier Deriviere - A Plague Tale: Requiem
Tsukasa Saitoh - Elden Ring
Bear McCreary - God of War: Ragnarok - WINNAAR
Two Feathers - Metal Hellsinger
Yasunori Mitsuda
Beste audiodesign
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarok - WINNAAR
Gran Turismo 7
Horizon Forbidden West
Beste performance
Ashly Birch - Horizon: Forbidden West
Charlotte McBurney - A Plague Tale: Requiem
Christopher Judge - God of War: Ragnarok - WINNAAR
Manon Gage - Immortality
Sunny Suljic - God of War: Ragnarok
Game die impact maakt
A Memoir Blue
As Dusk Falls - WINNAAR
Citizen Sleeper
Endling - Extinction is Forever
Hindsight
I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
Beste doorlopende game
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy 14 Online - WINNAAR
Fortnite
Genshin Impact
Beste indiegame
Cult of the Lamb
Neon White
Sifu
Stray - WINNAAR
TUNIC
Beste debuut-indiegame
Neon White
NORCO
Stray - WINNAAR
TUNIC
Vampire Survivors
Beste mobiele game
Apex Legends Mobile
Diablo Immortal
Genshin Impact
Marvel Snap - WINNAAR
Tower of Fantasy
Beste community-ondersteuning
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy 14 Online - WINNAAR
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky
Beste VR/AR-game
After the Fall
Among Us VR
BONELAB
Moss: Book II - WINNAAR
Red Matter 2
Beste innovatie in toegankelijkheid
As Dusk Falls
God of War: Ragnarok - WINNAAR
Returnal
Return to Monkey Island
The Last of Us Part 1
The Quarry
Beste actiegame
Bayonetta 3 - WINNAAR
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Neon White
Sifu
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Beste actie-avonturengame
A Plague Tale: Requiem
God of War Ragnarok - WINNAAR
Horizon Forbidden West
Stray
TUNIC
Beste RPG
Elden Ring - WINNAAR
Live a Live
Pokémon Legends: Arceus
Triangle Strategy
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Beste vechtgame
DNF Duel
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
The King of Fighters 15
MultiVersus - WINNAAR
Sifu
Beste familiegame
Kirby and the Forgotten Land - WINNAAR
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Nintendo Switch Sports
Splatoon 3
Beste sportgame
F1 22
FIFA 23
NBA 2K23
Gran Turismo 7 - WINNAAR
OlliOlli World
Beste simulatie/strategiegame
Dune: Spice Wars
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - WINNAAR
Total War: WARHAMMER 3
Two Point Campus
Victoria 3
Beste multiplayergame
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Multiversus
Overwatch 2
Splatoon 3 - WINNAAR
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
Contentcreator van het jaar
Karl Jacobs
Ludwig - WINNAAR
Nibellion
Nobru
QTCinderella
Beste esports-atleet
Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)
Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL)
Finn "karrigan" Andersen ( (FaZe Clan - CS:GO)
Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant) - WINNAAR
Beste esportscoach
Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT) - WINNAAR
Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT)
Robert "RobbaN" Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)
Go "Score" Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)
Beste esports-evenement
EVO 2022
2022 League of Legends World Championship - WINNAAR
PGL Major Antwerp 2022
The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
VALORANT Champions 2022
Beste esportsgame
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
DOTA 2
League of Legends
Rocket League
VALORANT - WINNAAR
Beste esportsteam
DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)
FaZe Clan (CS:GO)
Gen.G (League of Legends)
LA Thieves (Call of Duty)
LOUD (Valorant) - WINNAAR
Game waar het meest naar uitgekeken wordt
Final Fantasy 16
Hogwarts Legacy
Resident Evil 4
Starfield
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - WINNAAR
Beste adaptatie
Arcane: League of Legends - WINNAAR
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
The Cuphead Show!
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Uncharted
