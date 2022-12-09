​Elden Ring is de grote winnaar van de Game Awards 2022
​Elden Ring is de grote winnaar van de Game Awards 2022

De Game Awards 2022 zijn vergeven en dat betekent dat we nu weten welke game er met de winst vandoor is gegaan. Het is Elden Ring. Het spel heeft de zowel de prijs voor beste game van 2022 gekregen als die voor beste regie. Ook beste art direction en beste RPG waren voor Elden Ring. Dat terwijl de game deze week nog in opspraak kwam omdat het allemaal nieuwe haarstijlen toevoegde, maar er helemaal geen zwarte haarstijlen bij waren.

De Game Awards waren ook voor God of War Ragnarok een prachtig evenement. Die game heeft zelfs meer awards in de wacht gesleept (het had ook de meeste nominaties). Beste verhaal, muziek, audiodesign, performance, innovatie in toegankelijkheid en actie-avonturen gingen allemaal naar God of War Ragnarok.

Hier lees je wie de winnaars zijn:

Game of the Year

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring - WINNAAR

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Beste regie

Elden Ring - WINNAAR

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Stray

Beste verhaal

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok - WINNAAR

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Beste art direction

Elden Ring - WINNAAR

God of War: Ragnarok

Horizon: Forbidden West

Scorn

Stray

Beste muziek

Olivier Deriviere - A Plague Tale: Requiem

Tsukasa Saitoh - Elden Ring

Bear McCreary - God of War: Ragnarok - WINNAAR

Two Feathers - Metal Hellsinger

Yasunori Mitsuda

Beste audiodesign

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok - WINNAAR

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Beste performance

Ashly Birch - Horizon: Forbidden West

Charlotte McBurney - A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge - God of War: Ragnarok - WINNAAR

Manon Gage - Immortality

Sunny Suljic - God of War: Ragnarok

Game die impact maakt

A Memoir Blue

As Dusk Falls - WINNAAR

Citizen Sleeper

Endling - Extinction is Forever

Hindsight

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Beste doorlopende game

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14 Online - WINNAAR

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Beste indiegame

Cult of the Lamb

Neon White

Sifu

Stray - WINNAAR

TUNIC

Beste debuut-indiegame

Neon White

NORCO

Stray - WINNAAR

TUNIC

Vampire Survivors

Beste mobiele game

Apex Legends Mobile

Diablo Immortal

Genshin Impact

Marvel Snap - WINNAAR

Tower of Fantasy


Beste community-ondersteuning

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14 Online - WINNAAR

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Beste VR/AR-game

After the Fall

Among Us VR

BONELAB

Moss: Book II - WINNAAR

Red Matter 2

Beste innovatie in toegankelijkheid

As Dusk Falls

God of War: Ragnarok - WINNAAR

Returnal

Return to Monkey Island

The Last of Us Part 1

The Quarry


Beste actiegame

Bayonetta 3 - WINNAAR

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Neon White

Sifu

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Beste actie-avonturengame

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarok - WINNAAR

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

TUNIC

Beste RPG

Elden Ring - WINNAAR

Live a Live

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Triangle Strategy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Beste vechtgame

DNF Duel

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

The King of Fighters 15

MultiVersus - WINNAAR

Sifu

Beste familiegame

Kirby and the Forgotten Land - WINNAAR

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Splatoon 3

Beste sportgame

F1 22

FIFA 23

NBA 2K23

Gran Turismo 7 - WINNAAR

OlliOlli World


Beste simulatie/strategiegame

Dune: Spice Wars

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - WINNAAR

Total War: WARHAMMER 3

Two Point Campus

Victoria 3

Beste multiplayergame

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Multiversus

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3 - WINNAAR

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Contentcreator van het jaar

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig - WINNAAR

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella


Beste esports-atleet

Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL)

Finn "karrigan" Andersen ( (FaZe Clan - CS:GO)

Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant) - WINNAAR

Beste esportscoach

Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT) - WINNAAR

Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT)

Robert "RobbaN" Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)

Go "Score" Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)

Beste esports-evenement

EVO 2022

2022 League of Legends World Championship - WINNAAR

PGL Major Antwerp 2022

The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational

VALORANT Champions 2022

Beste esportsgame

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Rocket League

VALORANT - WINNAAR

Beste esportsteam

DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)

FaZe Clan (CS:GO)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

LA Thieves (Call of Duty)

LOUD (Valorant) - WINNAAR

Game waar het meest naar uitgekeken wordt

Final Fantasy 16

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 4

Starfield

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - WINNAAR

Beste adaptatie

Arcane: League of Legends - WINNAAR

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The Cuphead Show!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Uncharted

