​Elden Ring is de grote winnaar van de Game Awards 2022

De Game Awards 2022 zijn vergeven en dat betekent dat we nu weten welke game er met de winst vandoor is gegaan. Het is Elden Ring. Het spel heeft de zowel de prijs voor beste game van 2022 gekregen als die voor beste regie. Ook beste art direction en beste RPG waren voor Elden Ring. Dat terwijl de game deze week nog in opspraak kwam omdat het allemaal nieuwe haarstijlen toevoegde, maar er helemaal geen zwarte haarstijlen bij waren.

De Game Awards waren ook voor God of War Ragnarok een prachtig evenement. Die game heeft zelfs meer awards in de wacht gesleept (het had ook de meeste nominaties). Beste verhaal, muziek, audiodesign, performance, innovatie in toegankelijkheid en actie-avonturen gingen allemaal naar God of War Ragnarok.

Hier lees je wie de winnaars zijn:



Game of the Year

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring - WINNAAR

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Beste regie

Elden Ring - WINNAAR

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Stray

Beste verhaal

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok - WINNAAR

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality