Game Awards 2021: It Takes Two is de grote winnaar
Dit zijn alle winnaars
Het is een van de beste co-opgames allertijden: It Takes Two. De enorm originele manieren waarop je met iemand die bij je op de bank zit moet samenwerken in deze game zijn zo veelzijdig, gecombineerd met werelden met geweldige thema’s: deze game moest wel winnen en dat is gelukt. Verder zijn de winnaars enorm uiteenlopend. Dit zijn de andere winnaars en trailers die we hebben gezien tijdens de Game Awards 2021.
Game van het Jaar
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two - Winnaar
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Beste regie
- Deathloop - Winnaar
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Beste art
- Deathloop - Winnaar
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Artful Escape
Beste verhaal
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy - Winnaar
- Psychonauts 2
Beste muziek
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloop
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 - Winnaar
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- The Artful Escape
Beste audio
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5 - Winnaar
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
Beste acteerprestatie
- Erika Mori as Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors
- Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo, Far Cry 6
- Jason E. Kelley as Colt Vahn, Deathloop
- Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village - Winnaar
- Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake, Deathloop
Grootste impact
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory
- Life is Strange: True Colors - Winnaar
- No Longer Home
Beste doorlopende game
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Final Fantasy XIV Online - Winnaar
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Beste indie
- 12 Minutes
- Death’s Door
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - Winnaar
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
Beste mobiele game
- Fantasian
- Genshin Impact - Winnaar
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- MARVEL Future Revolution
- Pokemon Unite
Beste community
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV Online - Winnaar
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Beste VR/AR
- Hitman 3
- I Expect You To Die 2
- Lone Echo II
- Resident Evil 4 - Winnaar
- Sniper Elite VR
Beste vernieuwing in toegankelijkheid
- Far Cry 6
- Forza Horizon 5 - Winnaar
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
Beste actiegame
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry II
- Deathloop
- Far Cry 6
- Returnal - Winnaar
Beste avonturengame
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread - Winnaar
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Beste RPG
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Scarlet Nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise - Winnaar
Beste vechtgame
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
- Guilty Gear -Strive - Winnaar
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
Beste familiegame
- It Takes Two - Winnaar
- Mario Party Superstars
- New Pokémon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- WarioWare: Get It Together!
Beste simulatie/strategiegame
- Age of Empires IV - Winnaar
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Beste sportgame
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Forza Horizon 5 - Winnaar
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Riders Republic
Beste multiplayer
- Back 4 Blood
- It Takes Two - Winnaar
- Knockout City
- Monster Hunter Rise
- New World
- Valheim
Beste debuut
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - Winnaar
- Sable
- The Artful Escape
- The Forgotten City
- Valheim
Contentmaker van het jaar
- Dream - Winnaar
- Fuslie
- Gaules
- Ibai
- TheGrefg
Meest geanticipeerde game
- Elden Ring - Winnaar
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Starfield
Heel veel aankondigingen
Naast de winnaars van de awards staan de Game Awards ook altijd in het teken van enorm veel aankondigingen. Dat kun je door dit hele artikel heen zien: de nieuwe tv-serie van Halo, nieuwe games, meer informatie over de nieuwe DLC van Destiny 2 en nog veel meer. Het lijkt erop dat 2022 na het wat matige 2021 weer wat meer AAN is qua games. Fingers crossed!
