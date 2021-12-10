​Game Awards 2021: It Takes Two is de grote winnaar

Het is een van de beste co-opgames allertijden: It Takes Two. De enorm originele manieren waarop je met iemand die bij je op de bank zit moet samenwerken in deze game zijn zo veelzijdig, gecombineerd met werelden met geweldige thema’s: deze game moest wel winnen en dat is gelukt. Verder zijn de winnaars enorm uiteenlopend. Dit zijn de andere winnaars en trailers die we hebben gezien tijdens de Game Awards 2021.



Game van het Jaar