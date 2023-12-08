​Dit zijn de beste games van 2023

Afgelopen nacht zijn de Game Awards weer vergeven en dat betekent dat we weten welk spel de beste game van het jaar is geworden. Maar we weten ook wel indiegame het meest gewaardeerd werd. De grote winnaar van de Game Awards is Baldur’s Gate 3: dat is zowel de beste game, als de beste community-ondersteuning, beste RPG, beste multiplayer en hij ging er ook nog met de de ‘Players Voice’-categorie vandoor. Maar Alan Wake 2 is een goede tweede: die ging met drie awards naar huis.



Winnaars Game Awards 2023

Dit zijn de winnaars van de Game Awards 2023:

Game van het jaar

Baldur's Gate 3 - WINNAAR

Alan Wake 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Beste regie