​Dit zijn de beste games van 2023
​Dit zijn de beste games van 2023

Game Awards 2023

Afgelopen nacht zijn de Game Awards weer vergeven en dat betekent dat we weten welk spel de beste game van het jaar is geworden. Maar we weten ook wel indiegame het meest gewaardeerd werd. De grote winnaar van de Game Awards is Baldur’s Gate 3: dat is zowel de beste game, als de beste community-ondersteuning, beste RPG, beste multiplayer en hij ging er ook nog met de de ‘Players Voice’-categorie vandoor. Maar Alan Wake 2 is een goede tweede: die ging met drie awards naar huis.

Winnaars Game Awards 2023

Dit zijn de winnaars van de Game Awards 2023:

Game van het jaar

    • Baldur's Gate 3 - WINNAAR
    • Alan Wake 2
    • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
    • Resident Evil 4 Remake
    • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
    • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

    Beste regie

    • Alan Wake 2 - WINNAAR
    • Baldur's Gate 3
    • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
    • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
    • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

    Beste verhaal

    • Alan Wake 2 - WINNAAR
    • Baldur's Gate 3
    • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
    • Final Fantasy 16
    • Marvel's Spider-Man 2

    Beste art direction

    • Alan Wake 2 - WINNAAR
    • Hi-Fi Rush
    • Lies of P
    • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
    • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

    Beste soundtrack

    • Final Fantasy 16 - WINNAAR
    • Alan Wake 2
    • Baldur's Gate 3
    • Hi-Fi Rush
    • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

    Beste audiodesign

    • Hi-Fi Rush - WINNAAR
    • Alan Wake 2
    • Dead Space Remake
    • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
    • Resident Evil 4 Remake

    Beste stem of motion capture

    • Neil Newbon - Baldur's Gate 3 - WINNAAR
    • Ben Starr - Final Fantasy 16
    • Cameron Monaghan - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
    • Idris Elba - Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
    • Melanie Liburd - Alan Wake 2
    • Yuri Lowenthal - Marvel's Spider-Man 2

    Games die impact maken

    • Tchia - WINNAAR
    • A Space for the Unbound
    • Chants of Sennaar
    • Goodbye Volcano High
    • Terra Nil
    • Venba

    Beste doorlopende game

    • Cyberpunk 2077 - WINNAAR
    • Apex Legends
    • Final Fantasy 14
    • Fortnite
    • Genshin Impact

    Beste indiegame

    • Sea of Stars - WINNAAR
    • Cocoon
    • Dave the Diver
    • Dredge
    • Viewfinder

    Beste indiedebuut

    • Cocoon - WINNAAR
    • Dredge
    • Pizza Tower
    • Venba
    • Viewfinder

    Beste mobiele game

    • Honkai: Star Rail - WINNAAR
    • Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis
    • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
    • Monster Hunter Now
    • Terra Nil

    Beste community-ondersteuning

    • Baldur's Gate 3 - WINNAAR
    • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
    • Destiny 2
    • Final Fantasy 16
    • No Man's Sky

    Beste VR/AR-game

    • Resident Evil Village - WINNAAR
    • Gran Turismo 7
    • Humanity
    • Horizon: Call of the Mountain
    • Synapse

    Innovatie in toegankelijkheid

    • Forza Motorsport - WINNAAR
    • Diablo 4
    • Hi-Fi Rush
    • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
    • Mortal Kombat 1
    • Street Fighter 6

    Best actiegame

    • Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon - WINNAAR
    • Dead Island 2
    • Ghostrunner 2
    • Hi-Fi Rush
    • Remnant 2

    Beste actie/avonturengame

    • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - WINNAAR
    • Alan Wake 2
    • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
    • Resident Evil 4
    • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

    Beste RPG

    • Baldur's Gate 3 - WINNAAR
    • Final Fantasy 16
    • Lies of P
    • Sea of Stars
    • Starfield

    Beste vechtgame

    • Street Fighter 6 - WINNAAR
    • God of Rock
    • Mortal Kombat 1
    • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
    • Pocket Bravery

    Beste game voor het hele gezin

    • Super Mario Bros. Wonder - WINNAAR
    • Disney Illusion Island
    • Party Animals
    • Pikmin 4
    • Sonic Superstars

    Beste sport/racegame

    • Forza Motorsport - WINNAAR
    • EA Sports FC 24
    • F1 23
    • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
    • The Crew Motofest

    Beste simulatie/strategiegame

    • Pikmin 4 - WINNAAR
    • Advanced Wars 1+" Re-Boot Camp
    • Cities: Skylines 2
    • Company of Heroes 3
    • Fire Emblem Engage

    Beste multiplayergame

    • Baldur's Gate 3 - WINNAAR
    • Diablo 4
    • Party Animals
    • Street Fighter 6
    • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

    Contentcreator van het jaar

    • IronMouse - WINNAAR
    • PeopleMakeGames
    • Quackity
    • Spreen
    • SypherPK

    Beste Esports-pro

    • Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok - WINNAAR
    • Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut
    • Max “Demon1” Mazanov
    • Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez
    • Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk
    • Phillip ”ImperialHal” Dosen

    Beste Esports-coach

    • Christine “potter” Chi - WINNAAR
    • Danny “zonic” Sorensen
    • Jordan “Gunba” Graham
    • Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam
    • Yoon “Homme” Sung-young

    Beste Esports-event

    • 2023 League of Legends World Championship - WINNAAR
    • Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
    • EVO 2023
    • The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
    • VALORANT Champions 2023

    Beste Esports-game

    • Valorant - WINNAAR
    • Counter-Strike 2
    • Dota 2
    • Leage of Legends
    • PUBG Mobile

    Beste Esports-team

    • JD Gaming - WINNAAR
    • Evil Geniuses
    • Fnatic
    • Gaimin Gladiators
    • Team Vitality

    Meest gehypete game

    • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - WINNAAR
    • Hades 2
    • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
    • Star Wars Outlaws
    • Tekken 8

    Beste adaptatie

    • The Last of Us - WINNAAR
    • Castlevania: Nocturne
    • Gran Turismo
    • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
    • Twisted Metal

    Publieksfavoriet

    • Baldur's Gate 3 - WINNAAR
    • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
    • Genshin Impact
    • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
    • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
