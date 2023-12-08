Dit zijn de beste games van 2023
Game Awards 2023
Afgelopen nacht zijn de Game Awards weer vergeven en dat betekent dat we weten welk spel de beste game van het jaar is geworden. Maar we weten ook wel indiegame het meest gewaardeerd werd. De grote winnaar van de Game Awards is Baldur’s Gate 3: dat is zowel de beste game, als de beste community-ondersteuning, beste RPG, beste multiplayer en hij ging er ook nog met de de ‘Players Voice’-categorie vandoor. Maar Alan Wake 2 is een goede tweede: die ging met drie awards naar huis.
Winnaars Game Awards 2023
Dit zijn de winnaars van de Game Awards 2023:
Game van het jaar
- Baldur's Gate 3 - WINNAAR
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Beste regie
- Alan Wake 2 - WINNAAR
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Beste verhaal
- Alan Wake 2 - WINNAAR
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Final Fantasy 16
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Beste art direction
- Alan Wake 2 - WINNAAR
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Lies of P
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Beste soundtrack
- Final Fantasy 16 - WINNAAR
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Hi-Fi Rush
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Beste audiodesign
- Hi-Fi Rush - WINNAAR
- Alan Wake 2
- Dead Space Remake
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
Beste stem of motion capture
- Neil Newbon - Baldur's Gate 3 - WINNAAR
- Ben Starr - Final Fantasy 16
- Cameron Monaghan - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Idris Elba - Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Melanie Liburd - Alan Wake 2
- Yuri Lowenthal - Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Games die impact maken
- Tchia - WINNAAR
- A Space for the Unbound
- Chants of Sennaar
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Terra Nil
- Venba
Beste doorlopende game
- Cyberpunk 2077 - WINNAAR
- Apex Legends
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Beste indiegame
- Sea of Stars - WINNAAR
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Viewfinder
Beste indiedebuut
- Cocoon - WINNAAR
- Dredge
- Pizza Tower
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Beste mobiele game
- Honkai: Star Rail - WINNAAR
- Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Monster Hunter Now
- Terra Nil
Beste community-ondersteuning
- Baldur's Gate 3 - WINNAAR
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy 16
- No Man's Sky
Beste VR/AR-game
- Resident Evil Village - WINNAAR
- Gran Turismo 7
- Humanity
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- Synapse
Innovatie in toegankelijkheid
- Forza Motorsport - WINNAAR
- Diablo 4
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Street Fighter 6
Best actiegame
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon - WINNAAR
- Dead Island 2
- Ghostrunner 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Remnant 2
Beste actie/avonturengame
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - WINNAAR
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Beste RPG
- Baldur's Gate 3 - WINNAAR
- Final Fantasy 16
- Lies of P
- Sea of Stars
- Starfield
Beste vechtgame
- Street Fighter 6 - WINNAAR
- God of Rock
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
Beste game voor het hele gezin
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder - WINNAAR
- Disney Illusion Island
- Party Animals
- Pikmin 4
- Sonic Superstars
Beste sport/racegame
- Forza Motorsport - WINNAAR
- EA Sports FC 24
- F1 23
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
- The Crew Motofest
Beste simulatie/strategiegame
- Pikmin 4 - WINNAAR
- Advanced Wars 1+" Re-Boot Camp
- Cities: Skylines 2
- Company of Heroes 3
- Fire Emblem Engage
Beste multiplayergame
- Baldur's Gate 3 - WINNAAR
- Diablo 4
- Party Animals
- Street Fighter 6
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Contentcreator van het jaar
- IronMouse - WINNAAR
- PeopleMakeGames
- Quackity
- Spreen
- SypherPK
Beste Esports-pro
- Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok - WINNAAR
- Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut
- Max “Demon1” Mazanov
- Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez
- Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk
- Phillip ”ImperialHal” Dosen
Beste Esports-coach
- Christine “potter” Chi - WINNAAR
- Danny “zonic” Sorensen
- Jordan “Gunba” Graham
- Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam
- Yoon “Homme” Sung-young
Beste Esports-event
- 2023 League of Legends World Championship - WINNAAR
- Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
- EVO 2023
- The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
- VALORANT Champions 2023
Beste Esports-game
- Valorant - WINNAAR
- Counter-Strike 2
- Dota 2
- Leage of Legends
- PUBG Mobile
Beste Esports-team
- JD Gaming - WINNAAR
- Evil Geniuses
- Fnatic
- Gaimin Gladiators
- Team Vitality
Meest gehypete game
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - WINNAAR
- Hades 2
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Tekken 8
Beste adaptatie
- The Last of Us - WINNAAR
- Castlevania: Nocturne
- Gran Turismo
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Twisted Metal
Publieksfavoriet
- Baldur's Gate 3 - WINNAAR
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
