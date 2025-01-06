Voer voor je kijklijst: alle winnaars van de Golden Globes 2025

De Golden Globes zijn vergeven en de grote winnaar is: Demi Moore. De actrice werd bejubeld door haar rol in het bijzondere The Substance. Maar er zijn meer winnaars: dit zijn alle genomineerden en winnaars voor je op een rijtje.

Golden Globes 2025

Er zijn onder de winnaars veel films en series te vinden die ook op onze redactie zeer geliefd zijn. Het jazz-achtige The Bear viel in de prijzen om hoofdrolspeler Jeremy Allen White, plus een van onze filmfavorieten Challengers mocht een prijs in ontvangst nemen. Al is het ook jammer om te zien dat Cooper Koch uit Monsters naast greep: zijn monoloog raakte en dat Ripley zo naast greep. Veel van de genomineerden zijn op streamingdiensten of video-on-demand-diensten zoals Pathe Thuis te vinden, dus je hebt er bij dezen meteen weer een mooie lijst bij om aan je kijklijst toe te voegen:

Beste acteerwerk door een mannelijk acteur in een serie – Musical of comedy