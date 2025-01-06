Voer voor je kijklijst: alle winnaars van de Golden Globes 2025

De Golden Globes zijn vergeven en de grote winnaar is: Demi Moore. De actrice werd bejubeld door haar rol in het bijzondere The Substance. Maar er zijn meer winnaars: dit zijn alle genomineerden en winnaars voor je op een rijtje.
Golden Globes 2025
Er zijn onder de winnaars veel films en series te vinden die ook op onze redactie zeer geliefd zijn. Het jazz-achtige The Bear viel in de prijzen om hoofdrolspeler Jeremy Allen White, plus een van onze filmfavorieten Challengers mocht een prijs in ontvangst nemen. Al is het ook jammer om te zien dat Cooper Koch uit Monsters naast greep: zijn monoloog raakte en dat Ripley zo naast greep. Veel van de genomineerden zijn op streamingdiensten of video-on-demand-diensten zoals Pathe Thuis te vinden, dus je hebt er bij dezen meteen weer een mooie lijst bij om aan je kijklijst toe te voegen:
Beste acteerwerk door een mannelijk acteur in een serie – Musical of comedy
- Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”
- Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” – Winnaar
Beste acteerwerk door een vrouwelijk acteur in een serie – Musical of comedy
- Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
- Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks” – Winnaar
Beste acteerwerk door een mannelijk acteur in een serie – Drama
- Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
- Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”
- Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
- Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”
- Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun” – Winnaar
- Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman”
Beste acteerwerk door een vrouwelijk acteur in een serie – Drama
- Kathy Bates, “Matlock”
- Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”
- Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
- Keira Knightley, “Black Doves”
- Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
- Anna Sawai, “Shōgun” – Winnaar
Beste acteerwerk door een mannelijk acteur in een mini-serie of tv-film
- Colin Farrell, “The Penguin” – *Winnaar
- Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”
- Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”
- Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
- Ewan McGregor, “A Gentleman in Moscow”
- Andrew Scott, “Ripley”
Beste acteerwerk door een vrouwelijk acteur in een mini-serie of tv-film
- Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”
- Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country” – Winnaar
- Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”
- Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”
- Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”
- Kate Winslet, “The Regime”
Beste dramaserie
- “The Day of the Jackal”
- “The Diplomat”
- “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
- “Shōgun” – *Winnaar
- “Slow Horses”
- “Squid Game”
Beste musical of comedyserie
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “The Bear”
- “The Gentlemen”
- “Hacks” – Winnaar
- “Nobody Wants This”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
Beste mini-serie of tv-film
Beste vrouwelijk acteur in een bijrol op televisie
- Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”
- Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
- Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”
- Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer” – Winnaar
- Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”
- Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”
Beste mannelijk acteur in een bijrol op televisie
- Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun“ – Winnaar
- Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
- Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”
- Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”
- Diego Luna, “La Maquina”
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
Beste stand-upcomedy op televisie
- Jamie Foxx, “What Had Happened Was”
- Nikki Glaser, “Someday You’ll Die”
- Seth Meyers, “Dad Man Walking”
- Adam Sandler, “Love You”
- Ali Wong, “Single Lady” – Winnaar
- Ramy Youssef, “More Feelings”
Beste musical- of comedyfilm
- “Wicked”
- “Anora”
- “Challengers”
- “Emilia Pérez” – Winnaar
- “A Real Pain”
- “The Substance”
Beste dramafilm
- “The Brutalist” – Winnaar
- “A Complete Unknown”
- “Conclave”
- “Dune: Part Two”
- “Nickel Boys”
- “September 5”
Beste niet-Engelstalige film
- “All We Imagine as Light”
- “Emilia Pérez” – Winnaar
- “The Girl With the Needle”
- “I’m Still Here”
- “The Seed of the Sacred Fig”
- “Vermiglio”
Beste filmscenario
- “Emilia Pérez”
- “Anora”
- “The Brutalist”
- “A Real Pain”
- “The Substance”
- “Conclave” – Winnaar
Beste filmlied
- “Beautiful That Way” from “The Last Showgirl,” by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, and Andrew Wyatt
- “Compress/Repress” from “Challengers”
- “El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez” by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard – Winnaar
- “Better Man” from “Forbidden Road” by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek
- “Kiss the Sky” from “The Wild Robot”
- “Mi Camino” from “Emilia Pérez” by Clément Ducol and Camille
Beste mannelijk acteur in een bijrol in een film
- Yura Borisov, “Anora”
- Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain” – Winnaar
- Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”
- Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”
- Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”
- Denzel Washington, “Gladiator II”
Beste vrouwelijk acteur in een bijrol in een film
- Selena Gomez, “Emilia Pérez”
- Ariana Grande, “Wicked”
- Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”
- Margaret Qualley, “The Substance”
- Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”
- Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez” – Winnaar
Beste mannelijk acteur in een musical- of comedyfilm
- Jesse Eisenberg – “A Real Pain”
- Hugh Grant – “Heretic”
- Gabriel LaBelle – “Saturday Night”
- Jesse Plemons – “Kinds of Kindness”
- Glen Powell – “Hit Man
- Sebastian Stan – “A Different Man” – Winnaar
Beste vrouwelijk acteur in een musical- of comedyfilm
- Amy Adams, “Nightbitch”
- Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”
- Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”
- Mikey Madison, “Anora”
- Demi Moore, “The Substance” – Winnaar
- Zendaya, “Challengers”
Beste mannelijk acteur in een dramafilm
- Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist” – Winnaar
- Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”
- Daniel Craig, “Queer”
- Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”
- Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”
- Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”
Beste vrouwelijk acteur in een dramafilm
- Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”
- Angelina Jolie, “Maria”
- Nicole Kidman, “Babygirl”
- Tilda Swinton, “The Room Next Door”
- Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here” – Winnaar
- Kate Winslet, “Lee”
Beste filmregisseur
- Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”
- Sean Baker, “Anora”
- Edward Berger, “Conclave”
- Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist” – Winnaar
- Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”
- Payal Kapadia, “All We Imagine as Light”
Beste film qua box office
- “Alien: Romulus”
- “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”
- “Deadpool & Wolverine”
- “Gladiator 2”
- “Inside Out 2”
- “Twisters”
- “Wicked” – Winnaar
- “The Wild Robot”
Beste animatiefilm
- “Flow” – Winnaar
- “Inside Out 2”
- “Memoir of a Snail”
- “Moana 2”
- “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”
- “The Wild Robot”
Beste filmmuziek
- “Conclave”
- “The Brutalist”
- “The Wild Robot”
- “Emilia Pérez”
- “Challengers”- Winnaar
- “Dune: Part Two