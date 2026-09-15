De Emmy's zijn weer vergeven en hierin viel op dat Apple TV enorm lekker gaat: het ging maar liefst met 28 awards mee naar huis en dat is meer dan welke studio dan ook. Al was er ook een mooie winst voor Jean Smart, die voor de vijfde keer op een rij een Emmy-award kreeg voor dezelfde serie: een unicum. Het gaat natuurlijk om Hacks dat in mei na vijf seizoenen is geëindigd.

Emmy-winnaars 2026

Nu is het leuk om te weten wie er heeft gewonnen, zeker omdat je dan weer wat nieuwe series op je kijklijst kunt zetten. We vermelden echter ook de verliezers, want dat zijn met een Emmy-nominatie op zak natuurlijk ook succesverhalen op zich. Pak je Trello, je notities of je pen en papier erbij, want hier komen ze:

Outstanding Drama Series

The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

The Pitt >>> WINNAAR

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends and Neighbors

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Widow’s Bay >>> WINNAAR

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Beef

DTF St. Louis >>> WINNAAR

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Chase Infiniti, The Testaments

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus >>> WINNAAR

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat

Noah Wyle, The Pitt >>> WINNAAR

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback

Jean Smart, Hacks >>> WINNAAR

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man

Steve Carell, Rooster

Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay >>> WINNAAR

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures >>> WINNAAR

Carey Mulligan, Beef

Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. And Carolyn Bessette

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Riz Ahmed, Bait

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Oscar Isaac, Beef

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me >>> WINNAAR

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay >>> WINNAAR

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Patrick Ball, The Pitt

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Gerran Howell, The Pitt

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Tom Pelphrey, Task >>> WINNAAR

Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis

Richard Gadd, Half Man

David Harbour, DTF St. Louis >>> WINNAAR

Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis

Charles Melton, Beef

Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Dale Dickey, Widow’s Bay

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay >>> WINNAAR

Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Megan Stalter, Hacks

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael J. Fox, Shrinking

Brett Goldstein, Shrinking

Hamish Linklater, Widow's Bay

Christopher McDonald, Hacks

Rob Reiner, The Bear >>> WINNAAR

Connor Storrie, Saturday Night Live

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Leslie Bibb, Hacks

Betty Gilpin, Widow's Bay >>> WINNAAR

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Cherry Jones, Hacks

Laurie Metcalf, Hacks

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Taylor Dearden, The Pitt

Fiona Dourif, The Pitt

Allison Janney, The Diplomat >>> WINNAAR

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Karolina Wydra, Pluribus

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis >>> WINNAAR

Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault

Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis

Yuh-Jung Youn, Beef

Constance Zimmer, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Colman Domingo, Euphoria

Ernest Harden Jr., The Pitt >>> WINNAAR

Jeff Hiller, Pluribus

Jeff Kober, The Pitt

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses

Bradley Whitford, The Diplomat

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Brittany Allen, The Pitt

Tal Anderson, The Pitt

Tina Ivlev, _The Pitt

_Miriam Shor, Pluribus

Merritt Wever, The Gilded Age

Shailene Woodley, Paradise >>> WINNAAR

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (Quinta Brunson for “Team Building”)

The Chair Company (Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin for “Life goes by too f**king fast, it really does”)

The Comeback (Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow for “Valerie Does It All”)

Hacks (Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky for “Hacks”)

Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat (Anthony King for “Mergers and Acquisitions”)

Widow’s Bay (Katie Dippold for “Welcome to Widow’s Bay”) >>> WINNAAR

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

The Diplomat (Peter Akerman and Debora Cahn for “Amagansett”)

The Pitt (Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman & R. Scott Gemmill for “1:00 PM”)

The Pitt (Valerie Chu for “12:00 PM”)

Industry (Mickey Down and Konrad Kay for “Dear Henry")

Pluribus (Vince Gilligan for “We Is Us”) >>> WINNAAR

Slow Horses (Will Smith for “Scars”)

Task (Brad Ingelsby for “A Still Small Voice”)

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

All Her Fault (Megan Gallagher for “Episode 8”)

The Beast in Me (Gabe Rotter and Daniel Pearle for “Sick Puppy”)

Beef (Lee Sung Jin for “All the Things We’re Never Gonna Have”)

DTF St. Louis (Steven Conrad) >>> WINNAAR

Death by Lightning (Mike Makowsky)

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (Randall Einhorn for “Ballgame”)

The Bear (Christopher Storer for “Bears”)

The Chair Company (Andrew DeYoung for “Life goes by too f**king fast, it really does”)

Hacks (Lucia Aniello for “Hacks”)

The Ms. Pat Show (Mary Lou Belli for “Give It Arrest”)

Widow’s Bay (Hiro Murai for “Welcome to Widow’s Bay”) >>> WINNAAR

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

The Gilded Age (Salli Richardson-Whitfield for “My Mind Is Made Up”)

Paradise (Hanelle M. Culpepper for “Exodus”)

The Pitt (Noah Wyle for “12:00 PM”)

Pluribus (Vince Gilligan for “We Is Us”)

Slow Horses (Saul Metzstein for “Scars”) >>> WINNAAR

Task (Salli Richardson-Whitfield for “Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a river”)

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Beef (Jake Schreier for “It Will Stay This Way and You Will Obey”)

Beef (Lee Sung Jin for “Oh, the Comfort, the Inexpressible Comfort”)

Black Rabbit (Jason Bateman for “The Black Rabbits”)

DTF St. Louis (Steven Conrad) >>> WINNAAR