De Emmy's zijn weer vergeven en hierin viel op dat Apple TV enorm lekker gaat: het ging maar liefst met 28 awards mee naar huis en dat is meer dan welke studio dan ook. Al was er ook een mooie winst voor Jean Smart, die voor de vijfde keer op een rij een Emmy-award kreeg voor dezelfde serie: een unicum. Het gaat natuurlijk om Hacks dat in mei na vijf seizoenen is geëindigd.
Emmy-winnaars 2026
Nu is het leuk om te weten wie er heeft gewonnen, zeker omdat je dan weer wat nieuwe series
op je kijklijst kunt zetten. We vermelden echter ook de verliezers, want dat zijn met een Emmy-nominatie op zak natuurlijk ook succesverhalen op zich. Pak je Trello, je notities of je pen en papier erbij, want hier komen ze:
Outstanding Drama Series
The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
The Pitt >>> WINNAAR
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends and Neighbors
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Widow’s Bay >>> WINNAAR
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Beef
DTF St. Louis >>> WINNAAR
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti, The Testaments
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus >>> WINNAAR
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat
Noah Wyle, The Pitt >>> WINNAAR
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback
Jean Smart, Hacks >>> WINNAAR
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man
Steve Carell, Rooster
Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay >>> WINNAAR
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures >>> WINNAAR
Carey Mulligan, Beef
Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. And Carolyn Bessette
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Riz Ahmed, Bait
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Oscar Isaac, Beef
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me >>> WINNAAR
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay >>> WINNAAR
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Patrick Ball, The Pitt
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Gerran Howell, The Pitt
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Tom Pelphrey, Task >>> WINNAAR
Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis
Richard Gadd, Half Man
David Harbour, DTF St. Louis >>> WINNAAR
Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis
Charles Melton, Beef
Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Dale Dickey, Widow’s Bay
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay >>> WINNAAR
Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Megan Stalter, Hacks
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael J. Fox, Shrinking
Brett Goldstein, Shrinking
Hamish Linklater, Widow's Bay
Christopher McDonald, Hacks
Rob Reiner, The Bear >>> WINNAAR
Connor Storrie, Saturday Night Live
Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Leslie Bibb, Hacks
Betty Gilpin, Widow's Bay >>> WINNAAR
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Cherry Jones, Hacks
Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Taylor Dearden, The Pitt
Fiona Dourif, The Pitt
Allison Janney, The Diplomat >>> WINNAAR
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Karolina Wydra, Pluribus
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis >>> WINNAAR
Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault
Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis
Yuh-Jung Youn, Beef
Constance Zimmer, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
Colman Domingo, Euphoria
Ernest Harden Jr., The Pitt >>> WINNAAR
Jeff Hiller, Pluribus
Jeff Kober, The Pitt
Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
Bradley Whitford, The Diplomat
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
Brittany Allen, The Pitt
Tal Anderson, The Pitt
Tina Ivlev, _The Pitt
_Miriam Shor, Pluribus
Merritt Wever, The Gilded Age
Shailene Woodley, Paradise >>> WINNAAR
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary (Quinta Brunson for “Team Building”)
The Chair Company (Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin for “Life goes by too f**king fast, it really does”)
The Comeback (Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow for “Valerie Does It All”)
Hacks (Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky for “Hacks”)
Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat (Anthony King for “Mergers and Acquisitions”)
Widow’s Bay (Katie Dippold for “Welcome to Widow’s Bay”) >>> WINNAAR
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
The Diplomat (Peter Akerman and Debora Cahn for “Amagansett”)
The Pitt (Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman & R. Scott Gemmill for “1:00 PM”)
The Pitt (Valerie Chu for “12:00 PM”)
Industry (Mickey Down and Konrad Kay for “Dear Henry")
Pluribus
(Vince Gilligan for “We Is Us”) >>> WINNAAR
Slow Horses (Will Smith for “Scars”)
Task (Brad Ingelsby for “A Still Small Voice”)
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
All Her Fault (Megan Gallagher for “Episode 8”)
The Beast in Me (Gabe Rotter and Daniel Pearle for “Sick Puppy”)
Beef (Lee Sung Jin for “All the Things We’re Never Gonna Have”)
DTF St. Louis (Steven Conrad) >>> WINNAAR
Death by Lightning (Mike Makowsky)
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary (Randall Einhorn for “Ballgame”)
The Bear (Christopher Storer for “Bears”)
The Chair Company (Andrew DeYoung for “Life goes by too f**king fast, it really does”)
Hacks (Lucia Aniello for “Hacks”)
The Ms. Pat Show (Mary Lou Belli for “Give It Arrest”)
Widow’s Bay (Hiro Murai for “Welcome to Widow’s Bay”) >>> WINNAAR
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
The Gilded Age (Salli Richardson-Whitfield for “My Mind Is Made Up”)
Paradise (Hanelle M. Culpepper for “Exodus”)
The Pitt (Noah Wyle for “12:00 PM”)
Pluribus (Vince Gilligan for “We Is Us”)
Slow Horses (Saul Metzstein for “Scars”) >>> WINNAAR
Task (Salli Richardson-Whitfield for “Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a river”)
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Beef (Jake Schreier for “It Will Stay This Way and You Will Obey”)
Beef (Lee Sung Jin for “Oh, the Comfort, the Inexpressible Comfort”)
Black Rabbit (Jason Bateman for “The Black Rabbits”)
DTF St. Louis (Steven Conrad) >>> WINNAAR