Oscars 2022! Alle genomineerden vind je hier
En waar je de uitreiking kunt zien
De Oscars worden later vandaag in het Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles uitgereikt. Welke films maken er kans op zo’n gouden man en welke acteurs en actrices zijn genomineerd om potentieel de filmprijs van hun leven in ontvangst te nemen?
Oscaruitreiking 2022
Een spannende avond voor veel acteurs en actrices, die niet alleen hopen op de meest felbegeerde filmprijs, maar die er ook nog tiptop in orde uit moeten zien. Het gaat immers grotendeels om wie wat (of wie wie) aan heeft. De Oscar-uitreiking haalde vorig jaar maar een fractie van het aantal kijkers dat het normaal trekt: kan het dit jaar beter worden? In ieder geval is de presentatie drie vrouw sterk met Amy Schumer, Regina Hall en Wanda Sykes, dus we zijn benieuwd welke grappen van de dames het goed doen bij Hollywood en welke compleet doodslaan. In ieder geval komt het qua muziek wel goed: Beyonce treedt na vele jaren weer op.
Het is echter vooral interessant om te horen welke films de Academy nu precies de beste films van 2021 kroont. Het was geen heel fantastisch filmjaar, mede door het coronavirus en het feit dat de bioscopen hun deuren veelal moesten sluiten. Toch zijn er zeker pareltjes verschenen en die lijken er ook te zijn uitgepikt in de nominaties:
Beste Acteur in een hoofdrol
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick...Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Beste Actrice in een hoofdrol
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Beste Regisseur
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Beste Film
Belfast
Coda
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Beste Actrice in een bijrol
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Beste Kostuums
Jenny Beavan, Cruella
Massimo Cantini Parrini en Jacqueline Durran, Cyrano
Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan, Dune
Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley
Paul Tazewell, West Side Story
Beste Geluid
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Beste Soundtrack
Don't Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Beste Adapted Screenplay
Coda
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Beste Originele Screenplay
Belfast
Don't Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Beste geanimeerde korte film
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Beste Live Action korte film
Ala Kachuu-Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Beste acteur in een bijrol
Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, Coda
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Beste montage
Don't Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick...Boom!
Beste Make-up en Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Beste animatiefilm
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Beste originele nummer
Be Alive, King Richard
Dos Oruguitas, Encanto
Down to Joy, Belfast
No Time to Die, No Time to Die
Somehow You Do, Four Good Days
Beste documentaire
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (...Or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing With Fire
Beste Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Beste ProductieDesign
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Beste Buitenlandse Film
Drive My Car, Japan
Flee, Denemarken
The Hand of God, Italie
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom, Bhutan
The Worst Person in the World, Noorwegen
The Power of the Dog
Het is duidelijk: Netflix-film The Power of the Dog moet haast wel naar huis gaan met een prijs, want hij is maar liefst 12 keer genomineerd. Ook Dune zal er met 10 nominaties vast wel met een gouden man vandoor gaan. Opvallend is dat de getalenteerde Kristen Stewart haar eerste nominatie kreeg, voor haar rol in Spencer als Prinses Diana. Gaat ze het winnen van Penélope Cruz, Jessica Chastain, Nicole Kidman en Olivia Colemann?
Oscars kijken in Nederland
Het is elk jaar weer de vraag of en waar we de Oscars in Nederland kunnen kijken. De uitreiking wordt in Nederland uitgezonden op de zender FilmBox. Je ziet de zender speciaal voor de Oscars op Ziggo kanaal 13, Canal Digitaal, Delta, Plinq, SKP, Caiway en Online. Je moet er wel lang voor wakker blijven, want het festijn is tussen 2 uur 's nachts en 5 uur 's ochtends te zien in Nederland. Even voorslapen dus, dan de popcorn poppen en genieten. Veel plezier!
