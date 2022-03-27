​Oscars 2022! Alle genomineerden vind je hier
​Oscars 2022! Alle genomineerden vind je hier

En waar je de uitreiking kunt zien

De Oscars worden later vandaag in het Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles uitgereikt. Welke films maken er kans op zo’n gouden man en welke acteurs en actrices zijn genomineerd om potentieel de filmprijs van hun leven in ontvangst te nemen?

Oscaruitreiking 2022

Een spannende avond voor veel acteurs en actrices, die niet alleen hopen op de meest felbegeerde filmprijs, maar die er ook nog tiptop in orde uit moeten zien. Het gaat immers grotendeels om wie wat (of wie wie) aan heeft. De Oscar-uitreiking haalde vorig jaar maar een fractie van het aantal kijkers dat het normaal trekt: kan het dit jaar beter worden? In ieder geval is de presentatie drie vrouw sterk met Amy Schumer, Regina Hall en Wanda Sykes, dus we zijn benieuwd welke grappen van de dames het goed doen bij Hollywood en welke compleet doodslaan. In ieder geval komt het qua muziek wel goed: Beyonce treedt na vele jaren weer op.

Het is echter vooral interessant om te horen welke films de Academy nu precies de beste films van 2021 kroont. Het was geen heel fantastisch filmjaar, mede door het coronavirus en het feit dat de bioscopen hun deuren veelal moesten sluiten. Toch zijn er zeker pareltjes verschenen en die lijken er ook te zijn uitgepikt in de nominaties:

Beste Acteur in een hoofdrol

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick...Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Beste Actrice in een hoofdrol

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Beste Regisseur

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Beste Film

Belfast

Coda

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Beste Actrice in een bijrol

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Beste Kostuums

Jenny Beavan, Cruella

Massimo Cantini Parrini en Jacqueline Durran, Cyrano

Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan, Dune

Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley

Paul Tazewell, West Side Story

Beste Geluid

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Beste Soundtrack

Don't Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Beste Adapted Screenplay

Coda

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Beste Originele Screenplay

Belfast

Don't Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Beste geanimeerde korte film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Beste Live Action korte film

Ala Kachuu-Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Beste acteur in een bijrol

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Beste montage

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick...Boom!

Beste Make-up en Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Beste animatiefilm

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Beste originele nummer

Be Alive, King Richard

Dos Oruguitas, Encanto

Down to Joy, Belfast

No Time to Die, No Time to Die

Somehow You Do, Four Good Days

Beste documentaire

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (...Or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing With Fire

Beste Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Beste ProductieDesign

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Beste Buitenlandse Film

Drive My Car, Japan

Flee, Denemarken

The Hand of God, Italie

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom, Bhutan

The Worst Person in the World, Noorwegen

The Power of the Dog

Het is duidelijk: Netflix-film The Power of the Dog moet haast wel naar huis gaan met een prijs, want hij is maar liefst 12 keer genomineerd. Ook Dune zal er met 10 nominaties vast wel met een gouden man vandoor gaan. Opvallend is dat de getalenteerde Kristen Stewart haar eerste nominatie kreeg, voor haar rol in Spencer als Prinses Diana. Gaat ze het winnen van Penélope Cruz, Jessica Chastain, Nicole Kidman en Olivia Colemann?

Oscars kijken in Nederland

Het is elk jaar weer de vraag of en waar we de Oscars in Nederland kunnen kijken. De uitreiking wordt in Nederland uitgezonden op de zender FilmBox. Je ziet de zender speciaal voor de Oscars op Ziggo kanaal 13, Canal Digitaal, Delta, Plinq, SKP, Caiway en Online. Je moet er wel lang voor wakker blijven, want het festijn is tussen 2 uur 's nachts en 5 uur 's ochtends te zien in Nederland. Even voorslapen dus, dan de popcorn poppen en genieten. Veel plezier!

