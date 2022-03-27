​Oscars 2022! Alle genomineerden vind je hier

De Oscars worden later vandaag in het Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles uitgereikt. Welke films maken er kans op zo’n gouden man en welke acteurs en actrices zijn genomineerd om potentieel de filmprijs van hun leven in ontvangst te nemen?

Oscaruitreiking 2022

Een spannende avond voor veel acteurs en actrices, die niet alleen hopen op de meest felbegeerde filmprijs, maar die er ook nog tiptop in orde uit moeten zien. Het gaat immers grotendeels om wie wat (of wie wie) aan heeft. De Oscar-uitreiking haalde vorig jaar maar een fractie van het aantal kijkers dat het normaal trekt: kan het dit jaar beter worden? In ieder geval is de presentatie drie vrouw sterk met Amy Schumer, Regina Hall en Wanda Sykes, dus we zijn benieuwd welke grappen van de dames het goed doen bij Hollywood en welke compleet doodslaan. In ieder geval komt het qua muziek wel goed: Beyonce treedt na vele jaren weer op.

Het is echter vooral interessant om te horen welke films de Academy nu precies de beste films van 2021 kroont. Het was geen heel fantastisch filmjaar, mede door het coronavirus en het feit dat de bioscopen hun deuren veelal moesten sluiten. Toch zijn er zeker pareltjes verschenen en die lijken er ook te zijn uitgepikt in de nominaties: