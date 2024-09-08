Is ze niet aan het tikken, dan reist ze rond in de wondere wereld van entertainment of op een toffe plek in de echte wereld. Mario is de man van haar leven, Belle is haar beste vriendin en haar laptop is nooit ver weg.
Entertainment08.09.2024
SNL, Fallout: dit zijn de winnaars van de Emmy’s voor Creative Arts
Elk jaar worden de Emmy’s vergeven: de Oscars voor tv-series. En met tv-series bedoelen we uiteraard ook producties van streamingdiensten. Bovendien zijn de Emmy’s zelf ook steeds breder geworden: reclames, VR-ervaringen en talentenjachten doen ook mee.
Emmy’s 2024
Sommige genomineerden en winnaars zijn wel heel Amerikaans, maar doorgaans kun je vrij veel inspiratie vinden om toffe dingen te kijken, als je kijkt naar de lijst met producties die voor een Emmy in aanmerking komen. Doe er dus vooral je voordeel mee, sommige van deze producties zijn te vinden op Disney+ en HBO Max. Veel plezier!
Geanimeerde serie
Blue Eye Samurai • The Tale Of The Ronin And The Bride • Netflix
Bob’s Burgers • The Amazing Rudy • FOX
Scavengers Reign • The Signal • HBO | Max
The Simpsons • Night Of The Living Wage • FOX
X-Men ‘97 • Remember It • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Casting voor een reality-show
The Amazing Race • CBS
The Golden Bachelor • ABC
Love On The Spectrum • Netflix
RuPaul’s Drag Race • MTV
Squid Game: The Challenge • Netflix
Stemacteurswerk
The Simpsons • Cremains Of The Day • FOX
Family Guy • Teacher’s Heavy Pet • FOX
Invincible • I Thought You Were Stronger • Prime Video
Big Mouth • The Ambition Gremlin • Netflix
Krapopolis • Big Man On Hippocampus • FOX
Choreografie voor shows
Dancing With The Stars • Routines: Moon River / La Vie En Rose • ABC
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic • Routine: Step In Time • CBS
The Oscars • Routines: I’m Just Ken / In Memoriam • ABC
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Routines: Dance! / Queen Of Wind / Power • MTV
76th Annual Tony Awards • Routines: Opening Number / Lifetime Achievement • CBS
Cinematografie voor non-fictie
Beckham • The Kick • Netflix
Girls State • Apple TV+
Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+
Our Planet II • Chapter 1: World On The Move • Netflix •
Planet Earth III • Extremes • BBC America
Cinematografie voor reality
The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS
Life Below Zero • Bulletproof • National Geographic
Survivor • Series Body Of Work • CBS
The Traitors • The Funeral • Peacock
Welcome To Wrexham • Series Body Of Work • FX
Commercial
Album Cover – Apple iPhone 15
Best Friends – Uber One | Uber Eats
Fuzzy Feelings – Apple – iPhone + Mac
Just Joking – Sandy Hook Promise
Like A Good Neighbaaa – State Farm
Michael CeraVe – CeraVe Moisturizing Cream
Regie van non-fictie
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life • HBO | Max
Beckham • What Makes David Run • Netflix
Girls State • Apple TV+
The Greatest Night In Pop • Netflix
Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces • Apple TV+
Regie van reality
Love On The Spectrum • Episode 7 • Netflix
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Grand Finale • MTV
Squid Game: The Challenge • Red Light, Green Light • Netflix
The Traitors • Betrayers, Fakes And Fraudsters • Peacock
Welcome To Wrexham • Shaun’s Vacation • FX
Regie voor een show
The Daily Show • Jon Stewart Returns To The Daily Show • Comedy Central
Jimmy Kimmel Live! • Trump Still Mad About Oscars Joke And Thinks Jimmy Is Al Pacino, Chris Stapleton’s Ballad For John Stamos, Guest Rob McElhenney & The Return Of Our Outdoor Stage! • ABC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • December 21, 2023: GOP Wants Biden Kicked Off Ballot, Bankrupt Rudy Hawks Supplements, Elf On The Shelf For Parents; Meanwhile; Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen; Louis Cato And The Late Show Band • CBS
Saturday Night Live • Host: Ryan Gosling • NBC
Regie voor een special
Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer • Netflix
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic • CBS
The Oscars • ABC
Tig Notaro: Hello Again • Prime Video
76th Annual Tony Awards • CBS
Trevor Noah: Where Was I • Netflix
Docu of non-fictie
Beckham • Netflix
The Jinx – Part Two • HBO | Max
Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV • Investigation Discovery
STAX: Soulsville U.S.A. • HBO | Max
Telemarketers • HBO | Max
Docu of non-fictie special
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life • HBO | Max
Girls State • Apple TV+
The Greatest Night In Pop • Netflix
Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces • Apple TV+
Opkomende media
Emperor • Meta Quest
Fallout: Vault 33 • Prime Video
The Pirate Queen With Lucy Liu • Meta
Red Rocks Live In VR • Meta
Wallace & Gromit In The Grand Getaway • Meta
Uitzonderlijke prestatie in een docu
Beyond Utopia (Independent Lens) • PBS
Going To Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project • HBO | Max
Stamped From The Beginning • Netflix
Spelshow
Celebrity Family Feud • ABC •
Jeopardy! • ABC/Syndicated
Password • NBC
The Price Is Right At Night • CBS
Wheel Of Fortune • ABC/Syndicated
Haarstijling voor docu, non-fictie en reality
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula • Trash Can Children • Shudder
Dancing With The Stars • Finale • ABC
Saturday Night Live • Host: Ryan Gosling • NBC
So You Think You Can Dance • Challenge #2: Broadway • FOX
We’re Here • Oklahoma, Part 3 • HBO | Max
Host van een spelshow
Celebrity Family Feud • ABC
Jeopardy! • ABC/Syndicated
Weakest Link • NBC
Password • NBC
Wheel Of Fortune • ABC/Syndicated
Host voor een reality of competitie-show
RuPaul’s Drag Race • MTV
Shark Tank • ABC
The Traitors • Peacock
Top Chef • Bravo
Survivor • CBS
Host van non-fictie special
Conan O’Brien Must Go • HBO | Max
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. • PBS
How To With John Wilson • HBO | Max
My Next Guest With David Letterman And John Mulaney • Netflix
The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy • Apple TV+
Lichtdesign in een show
America’s Got Talent • Episode 1818 • NBC
American Idol • Top 14 Reveal • ABC
Dancing With The Stars • Semi-Finals • ABC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • May 21, 2024: Billie Eilish Visits The Late Show For An Engaging Interview With Stephen Colbert And A Performance Off Of Her New Album On The Ed Sullivan Theater Stage • CBS
Saturday Night Live • Host: Kristen Wiig • NBC
The Voice • Live Finale, Part 2 • NBC
Lichtdesign in een special
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher • CBS
Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden • CBS
66th Grammy Awards • CBS
2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony • ABC
76th Annual Tony Awards • CBS
Make-up voor een show of realityreeks
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula • Terror In The Woods • Shudder
Dancing With The Stars • Monster Night • ABC
Saturday Night Live • Host: Ryan Gosling • NBC
Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History Of Popular Music • HBO | Max
The Voice • Live Finale, Part 1 And Live Finale, Part 2 • NBC
We’re Here • Oklahoma, Part 3 • HBO | Max
Muziek voor een docu of special
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life • HBO | Max
Beckham • Seeing Red • Netflix
Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+
Planet Earth III • Extremes • BBC America
Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed • HBO | Max
Muziekregie
The 46th Kennedy Center Honors • CBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers • Episode 1488 • NBC
The Oscars • ABC
2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony • ABC
Saturday Night Live • Host: Ryan Gosling • NBC
Vertelstem
Planet Earth III • Human • BBC America
Queens • African Queens • National Geographic
Life On Our Planet • Chapter 1: The Rules Of Life • Netflix
Secrets Of The Octopus • Masterminds • National Geographic
Lost Women Of Highway 20 • Vanished • Investigation Discovery
Montage van non-fictie
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life • HBO | Max
Beckham • Golden Balls • Netflix
Escaping Twin Flames • Up In Flames • Netflix
Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+
The Jinx – Part Two • Chapter 9: Saving My Tears Until It’s Official • HBO | Max
Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV • Hidden In Plain Sight • Investigation Discovery
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces • Then • Apple TV+
Montage van reality-reeks
The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS
Queer Eye • Kiss The Sky • Netflix
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Werq The World • MTV
Top Chef • Series Body Of Work • Bravo
The Voice • Series Body Of Work • NBC
Montage van een gesceneerde reality-serie
Below Deck Down Under • The Turnover Day • Brav
Deadliest Catch • Nautical Deathtrap • Discovery Channel
Love On The Spectrum • Episode 7 • Netflix
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • Rate-A-Queen • MTV
Welcome To Wrexham • Up The Town? • FX
Montage van een show
Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala • CBS
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In LA • Paranormal • Netflix
Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die • HBO | Max
Ramy Youssef: More Feelings • HBO | Max
Tig Notaro: Hello Again • Prime Video
Montage van een showdeel
The Daily Show • The Dailyshowography Of Vivek Ramaswamy: Enter The RamaVerse (segment) • Comedy Central
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Boeing (segment) • HBO | Max
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • The Sad Tale Of Henry The Engine (segment) • HBO | Max
Saturday Night Live • I’m Just Pete (segment) • NBC
Saturday Night Live • Bowen’s Straight (segment) • NBC
Productiedesign van een special
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic • CBS
66th Grammy Awards • CBS
Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas • Apple TV+
The Oscars • ABC
76th Annual Tony Awards • CBS
Productiedesign van een show-serie
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Freight Trains • HBO | Max
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • February 11, 2024: Super Bowl Episode With John Krasinski And Ryan Gosling And A Special Appearance By Jon Stewart • March 13, 2024: The Biden-Trump Rematch, Lara Trump Makes The RNC Great Again, RFK Jr. Courts Aaron Rodgers For VP; Stephen Meets “The Shower Witch”; Paul Rudd; Cecilia Vega; Jon Hamm; Amy Sedaris • CBS
RuPaul’s Drag Race • RDR Live! • Werq The World • MTV
Saturday Night Live • Host: Josh Brolin • NBC
Squid Game: The Challenge • War • Netflix
Korte comedy of korte special
Carpool Karaoke: The Series • Apple TV+
The Eric Andre Show • Adult Swim
Late Night With Seth Meyers Corrections • NBC
Only Murders In The Building: One Killer Question • Hulu
Real Time With Bill Maher: Overtime • HBO | Max
Korte non-fictie of reality
After The Cut – The Daily Show • YouTube
The Crown: Farewell To A Royal Epic • Netflix
Hacks: Bit By Bit • HBO | Max
Saturday Night Live Presents: Behind The Sketch • NBC
Shogun – The Making Of Shōgun • FX
Geluidsbewerking voor reality of non-fictie
The Greatest Night In Pop • Netflix
Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+
Planet Earth III • Freshwater • BBC America
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces • Apple TV+
Welcome To Wrexham • Goals • FX
Geluidsbewerking voor non-fictie
The Beach Boys • Disney+
Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+
Planet Earth III • Deserts And Grasslands • BBC America
STAX: Soulsville U.S.A. • Chapter Two: Soul Man • HBO | Max
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces • Apple TV+
Geluidsbewerking voor reality
The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS
Deadliest Catch • Nautical Deathtrap • Discovery Channel
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Series Body Of Work • MTV
The Voice • Live Finale • NBC
Welcome To Wrexham • Giant Killers • FX
Geluidsbewerking voor een show
Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden • CBS
66th Grammy Awards • CBS
The Oscars • ABC
2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony • ABC
Saturday Night Live • Host: Kristen Wiig • NBC
Geënsceneerd reality
Antiques Roadshow • PBS
Love Is Blind • Netflix
Queer Eye • Netflix
Shark Tank • ABC
Camerawerk voor geënsceneerd reality
America’s Got Talent • Finale Performances • NBC
Dancing With The Stars • Finale • ABC
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Elon Musk • HBO | Max
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • April 8, 2024: Strange Eclipse Behavior, NYC’s Earthquake, Mt. Etna Blows Smoke Rings, Trump’s $50m Fundraiser; Meanwhile; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Tyla • CBS
Saturday Night Live • Host: Timothée Chalamet • NBC
Camerawerk voor een special
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher • CBS
Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden • CBS
The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse – Moscow Tools • Comedy Central
66th Grammy Awards • CBS
Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas • Apple TV
Camerawerk voor reality
Below Deck Down Under • Bravo
Love On The Spectrum • Netflix
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • MTV
Vanderpump Rules • Bravo
Welcome To Wrexham • FX
Live-show
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher • CBS
66th Grammy Awards • CBS
The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady • Netflix
The Oscars • ABC
76th Annual Tony Awards • CBS
Vooraf opgenomen show
Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden • CBS
Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer • Netflix
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic • CBS
Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die • HBO | Max
Trevor Noah: Where Was I • Netflix
Script voor non-fictie
Conan O’Brien Must Go • Ireland • HBO | Max
How To With John Wilson • How To Watch The Game • HBO | Max
Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+
The Jinx – Part Two • Chapter 7: Why Are You Still Here? • HBO | Max
The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy • Scotland: My Mother’s Country • Apple TV+
Script voor een show
The Daily Show • Comedy Central
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO | Max
Saturday Night Live • NBC
