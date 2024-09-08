SNL, Fallout: dit zijn de winnaars van de Emmy’s voor Creative Arts

Elk jaar worden de Emmy’s vergeven: de Oscars voor tv-series. En met tv-series bedoelen we uiteraard ook producties van streamingdiensten. Bovendien zijn de Emmy’s zelf ook steeds breder geworden: reclames, VR-ervaringen en talentenjachten doen ook mee.

Sommige genomineerden en winnaars zijn wel heel Amerikaans, maar doorgaans kun je vrij veel inspiratie vinden om toffe dingen te kijken, als je kijkt naar de lijst met producties die voor een Emmy in aanmerking komen. Doe er dus vooral je voordeel mee, sommige van deze producties zijn te vinden op Disney+ en HBO Max. Veel plezier!

Geanimeerde serie

Blue Eye Samurai • The Tale Of The Ronin And The Bride • Netflix

Bob’s Burgers • The Amazing Rudy • FOX

Scavengers Reign • The Signal • HBO | Max

The Simpsons • Night Of The Living Wage • FOX

X-Men ‘97 • Remember It • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Casting voor een reality-show

The Amazing Race • CBS

The Golden Bachelor • ABC

Love On The Spectrum • Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race • MTV

Squid Game: The Challenge • Netflix

Stemacteurswerk

The Simpsons • Cremains Of The Day • FOX

Family Guy • Teacher’s Heavy Pet • FOX

Invincible • I Thought You Were Stronger • Prime Video

Big Mouth • The Ambition Gremlin • Netflix

Krapopolis • Big Man On Hippocampus • FOX

Choreografie voor shows

Dancing With The Stars • Routines: Moon River / La Vie En Rose • ABC

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic • Routine: Step In Time • CBS

The Oscars • Routines: I’m Just Ken / In Memoriam • ABC

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Routines: Dance! / Queen Of Wind / Power • MTV

76th Annual Tony Awards • Routines: Opening Number / Lifetime Achievement • CBS

Cinematografie voor non-fictie

Beckham • The Kick • Netflix

Girls State • Apple TV+

Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+

Our Planet II • Chapter 1: World On The Move • Netflix •

Planet Earth III • Extremes • BBC America

Cinematografie voor reality

The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS

Life Below Zero • Bulletproof • National Geographic

Survivor • Series Body Of Work • CBS

The Traitors • The Funeral • Peacock

Welcome To Wrexham • Series Body Of Work • FX

Commercial

Album Cover – Apple iPhone 15

Best Friends – Uber One | Uber Eats

Fuzzy Feelings – Apple – iPhone + Mac

Just Joking – Sandy Hook Promise

Like A Good Neighbaaa – State Farm

Michael CeraVe – CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

Regie van non-fictie

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life • HBO | Max

Beckham • What Makes David Run • Netflix

Girls State • Apple TV+

The Greatest Night In Pop • Netflix

Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+

Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces • Apple TV+

Regie van reality

Love On The Spectrum • Episode 7 • Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Grand Finale • MTV

Squid Game: The Challenge • Red Light, Green Light • Netflix

The Traitors • Betrayers, Fakes And Fraudsters • Peacock

Welcome To Wrexham • Shaun’s Vacation • FX

Regie voor een show

The Daily Show • Jon Stewart Returns To The Daily Show • Comedy Central

Jimmy Kimmel Live! • Trump Still Mad About Oscars Joke And Thinks Jimmy Is Al Pacino, Chris Stapleton’s Ballad For John Stamos, Guest Rob McElhenney & The Return Of Our Outdoor Stage! • ABC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • December 21, 2023: GOP Wants Biden Kicked Off Ballot, Bankrupt Rudy Hawks Supplements, Elf On The Shelf For Parents; Meanwhile; Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen; Louis Cato And The Late Show Band • CBS

Saturday Night Live • Host: Ryan Gosling • NBC

Regie voor een special

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer • Netflix

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic • CBS

The Oscars • ABC

Tig Notaro: Hello Again • Prime Video

76th Annual Tony Awards • CBS

Trevor Noah: Where Was I • Netflix

Docu of non-fictie

Beckham • Netflix

The Jinx – Part Two • HBO | Max

Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV • Investigation Discovery

STAX: Soulsville U.S.A. • HBO | Max

Telemarketers • HBO | Max

Docu of non-fictie special

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life • HBO | Max

Girls State • Apple TV+

The Greatest Night In Pop • Netflix

Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+

Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces • Apple TV+

Opkomende media

Emperor • Meta Quest

Fallout: Vault 33 • Prime Video

The Pirate Queen With Lucy Liu • Meta

Red Rocks Live In VR • Meta

Wallace & Gromit In The Grand Getaway • Meta

Uitzonderlijke prestatie in een docu

Beyond Utopia (Independent Lens) • PBS

Going To Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project • HBO | Max

Stamped From The Beginning • Netflix

Spelshow

Celebrity Family Feud • ABC •

Jeopardy! • ABC/Syndicated

Password • NBC

The Price Is Right At Night • CBS

Wheel Of Fortune • ABC/Syndicated

Haarstijling voor docu, non-fictie en reality

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula • Trash Can Children • Shudder

Dancing With The Stars • Finale • ABC

Saturday Night Live • Host: Ryan Gosling • NBC

So You Think You Can Dance • Challenge #2: Broadway • FOX

We’re Here • Oklahoma, Part 3 • HBO | Max

Host van een spelshow

Celebrity Family Feud • ABC

Jeopardy! • ABC/Syndicated

Weakest Link • NBC

Password • NBC

Wheel Of Fortune • ABC/Syndicated

Host voor een reality of competitie-show

RuPaul’s Drag Race • MTV

Shark Tank • ABC

The Traitors • Peacock

Top Chef • Bravo

Survivor • CBS

Host van non-fictie special

Conan O’Brien Must Go • HBO | Max

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. • PBS

How To With John Wilson • HBO | Max

My Next Guest With David Letterman And John Mulaney • Netflix

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy • Apple TV+

Lichtdesign in een show

America’s Got Talent • Episode 1818 • NBC

American Idol • Top 14 Reveal • ABC

Dancing With The Stars • Semi-Finals • ABC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • May 21, 2024: Billie Eilish Visits The Late Show For An Engaging Interview With Stephen Colbert And A Performance Off Of Her New Album On The Ed Sullivan Theater Stage • CBS

Saturday Night Live • Host: Kristen Wiig • NBC

The Voice • Live Finale, Part 2 • NBC

Lichtdesign in een special

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher • CBS

Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden • CBS

66th Grammy Awards • CBS

2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony • ABC

76th Annual Tony Awards • CBS

Make-up voor een show of realityreeks

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula • Terror In The Woods • Shudder

Dancing With The Stars • Monster Night • ABC

Saturday Night Live • Host: Ryan Gosling • NBC

Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History Of Popular Music • HBO | Max

The Voice • Live Finale, Part 1 And Live Finale, Part 2 • NBC

We’re Here • Oklahoma, Part 3 • HBO | Max

Muziek voor een docu of special

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life • HBO | Max

Beckham • Seeing Red • Netflix

Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+

Planet Earth III • Extremes • BBC America

Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed • HBO | Max

Muziekregie

The 46th Kennedy Center Honors • CBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers • Episode 1488 • NBC

The Oscars • ABC

2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony • ABC

Saturday Night Live • Host: Ryan Gosling • NBC

Vertelstem

Planet Earth III • Human • BBC America

Queens • African Queens • National Geographic

Life On Our Planet • Chapter 1: The Rules Of Life • Netflix

Secrets Of The Octopus • Masterminds • National Geographic

Lost Women Of Highway 20 • Vanished • Investigation Discovery

Montage van non-fictie

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life • HBO | Max

Beckham • Golden Balls • Netflix

Escaping Twin Flames • Up In Flames • Netflix

Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+

The Jinx – Part Two • Chapter 9: Saving My Tears Until It’s Official • HBO | Max

Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV • Hidden In Plain Sight • Investigation Discovery

Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces • Then • Apple TV+

Montage van reality-reeks

The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS

Queer Eye • Kiss The Sky • Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Werq The World • MTV

Top Chef • Series Body Of Work • Bravo

The Voice • Series Body Of Work • NBC

Montage van een gesceneerde reality-serie

Below Deck Down Under • The Turnover Day • Brav

Deadliest Catch • Nautical Deathtrap • Discovery Channel

Love On The Spectrum • Episode 7 • Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • Rate-A-Queen • MTV

Welcome To Wrexham • Up The Town? • FX

Montage van een show

Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala • CBS

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In LA • Paranormal • Netflix

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die • HBO | Max

Ramy Youssef: More Feelings • HBO | Max

Tig Notaro: Hello Again • Prime Video

Montage van een showdeel

The Daily Show • The Dailyshowography Of Vivek Ramaswamy: Enter The RamaVerse (segment) • Comedy Central

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Boeing (segment) • HBO | Max

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • The Sad Tale Of Henry The Engine (segment) • HBO | Max

Saturday Night Live • I’m Just Pete (segment) • NBC

Saturday Night Live • Bowen’s Straight (segment) • NBC

Productiedesign van een special

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic • CBS

66th Grammy Awards • CBS

Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas • Apple TV+

The Oscars • ABC

76th Annual Tony Awards • CBS

Productiedesign van een show-serie

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Freight Trains • HBO | Max

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • February 11, 2024: Super Bowl Episode With John Krasinski And Ryan Gosling And A Special Appearance By Jon Stewart • March 13, 2024: The Biden-Trump Rematch, Lara Trump Makes The RNC Great Again, RFK Jr. Courts Aaron Rodgers For VP; Stephen Meets “The Shower Witch”; Paul Rudd; Cecilia Vega; Jon Hamm; Amy Sedaris • CBS

RuPaul’s Drag Race • RDR Live! • Werq The World • MTV

Saturday Night Live • Host: Josh Brolin • NBC

Squid Game: The Challenge • War • Netflix

Korte comedy of korte special

Carpool Karaoke: The Series • Apple TV+

The Eric Andre Show • Adult Swim

Late Night With Seth Meyers Corrections • NBC

Only Murders In The Building: One Killer Question • Hulu

Real Time With Bill Maher: Overtime • HBO | Max

Korte non-fictie of reality

After The Cut – The Daily Show • YouTube

The Crown: Farewell To A Royal Epic • Netflix

Hacks: Bit By Bit • HBO | Max

Saturday Night Live Presents: Behind The Sketch • NBC

Shogun – The Making Of Shōgun • FX

Geluidsbewerking voor reality of non-fictie

The Greatest Night In Pop • Netflix

Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+

Planet Earth III • Freshwater • BBC America

Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces • Apple TV+

Welcome To Wrexham • Goals • FX

Geluidsbewerking voor non-fictie

The Beach Boys • Disney+

Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+

Planet Earth III • Deserts And Grasslands • BBC America

STAX: Soulsville U.S.A. • Chapter Two: Soul Man • HBO | Max

Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces • Apple TV+

Geluidsbewerking voor reality

The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS

Deadliest Catch • Nautical Deathtrap • Discovery Channel

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Series Body Of Work • MTV

The Voice • Live Finale • NBC

Welcome To Wrexham • Giant Killers • FX

Geluidsbewerking voor een show

Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden • CBS

66th Grammy Awards • CBS

The Oscars • ABC

2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony • ABC

Saturday Night Live • Host: Kristen Wiig • NBC

Geënsceneerd reality

Antiques Roadshow • PBS

Love Is Blind • Netflix

Queer Eye • Netflix

Shark Tank • ABC

Camerawerk voor geënsceneerd reality

America’s Got Talent • Finale Performances • NBC

Dancing With The Stars • Finale • ABC

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Elon Musk • HBO | Max

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • April 8, 2024: Strange Eclipse Behavior, NYC’s Earthquake, Mt. Etna Blows Smoke Rings, Trump’s $50m Fundraiser; Meanwhile; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Tyla • CBS

Saturday Night Live • Host: Timothée Chalamet • NBC

Camerawerk voor een special

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher • CBS

Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden • CBS

The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse – Moscow Tools • Comedy Central

66th Grammy Awards • CBS

Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas • Apple TV

Camerawerk voor reality

Below Deck Down Under • Bravo

Love On The Spectrum • Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • MTV

Vanderpump Rules • Bravo

Welcome To Wrexham • FX

Live-show

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher • CBS

66th Grammy Awards • CBS

The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady • Netflix

The Oscars • ABC

76th Annual Tony Awards • CBS

Vooraf opgenomen show

Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden • CBS

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer • Netflix

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic • CBS

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die • HBO | Max

Trevor Noah: Where Was I • Netflix

Script voor non-fictie

Conan O’Brien Must Go • Ireland • HBO | Max

How To With John Wilson • How To Watch The Game • HBO | Max

Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+

The Jinx – Part Two • Chapter 7: Why Are You Still Here? • HBO | Max

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy • Scotland: My Mother’s Country • Apple TV+

Script voor een show

The Daily Show • Comedy Central

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO | Max

Saturday Night Live • NBC