De Oscarnominaties 2020 zijn bekend
Joker op kop, wederom weinig diversiteit
De nominaties voor de 92e editie van de Academy Awards, beter bekend als de Oscars, zijn vandaag officieel bekendgemaakt door de Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Joker van regisseur Todd Phillips is het meest genomineerd; maar liefst 11 keer. Gevolgd door de films 1917, The Irishman en Once Upon a Time in Hollywood met alledrie 10 nominaties.
Netflix maakt dit jaar met drie films kans op het felbegeerde gouden beeldje met The Irishman, Marriage Story en The Two Popes. Actrice Scarlett Johansson is twee keer genomineerd, zowel voor beste actrice in Marriage Story en beste vrouwelijke bijrol in Jojo Rabbit.
Opvallend is dat er slechts één niet-blanke nominatie is bij de acteer categorieën, namelijk Cynthia Erivo voor haar rol in de biopic over Harriet Tubman. De laatste jaren krijgt de organisatie steeds meer kritiek voor het gebrek aan diversiteit in de nominaties en de leden van de organisatie zelf. Hoewel de Academy beloofde hier verandering in te brengen, twijfelen veel mensen hier aan- zeker na de bekendmaking van de nominaties van dit jaar.
Daarnaast zijn er opvallend veel nominaties voor de Zuid-Koreaanse film Parasite, die 6 nominaties in de wacht sleept, waaronder in de categorieën beste regisseur en beste film. Bekijk hieronder alle nominaties van dit jaar:
Beste film
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Beste acteur
- Antonio Banderas- Pain and Glory
- Leonardo DiCaprio- Once upon a Time in Hollywood
- Adam Driver- Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix- Joker
- Jonathan Pryce- The Two Popes
Beste actrice
- Cynthia Erivo- Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson- Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan- Little Women
- Charlize Theron- Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger- Judy
Beste vrouwelijke bijrol
- Kathy Bates- Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern- Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson- Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh- Little Women
- Margot Robbie- Bombshell
Beste mannelijke bijrol
- Tom Hanks- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins- The Two Popes
- Al Pacino- The Irishman
- Joe Pesci- The Irishman
- Brad Pitt- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Beste regisseur
- Bong Joon Ho- Parasite
- Sam Mendes- 1917
- Todd Phillips- Joker
- Martin Scorsese- The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Beste animatiefilm
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
Beste korte animatiefilm
- Dcera- Daria Kashcheeva
- Hair Love- Matthew A. Cherry
- Kitbull- Rosanna Sullivan
- Memorable- Bruno Collet
- Sister- Siqi Song
Beste bewerkte scenario
- The Irishman- Steven Zaillian
- Jojo Rabbit- Taika Waititi
- Joker- Todd Phillips en Scott Silver
- Just Mercy- Destin Daniel Cretton en Andrew Lanham
- Little Women- Greta Gerwig
- The Two Popes- Anthony McCarten
Beste originele scenario
- Knives Out- Rian Johnson
- Marriage Story- Noah Baumbach
- 1917- Sam Mendes en Krysty Wilson-Cairns
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood- Quentin Tarantino
- Parasite- Bong Joon-Ho en Jin Won Han
Beste camerawerk
- The Irishman- Rodrigo Prieto
- Joker- Lawrence Sher
- The Lighthouse- Jarin Blaschke
- 1917- Roger Deakins
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood- Robert Richardson
Beste documentaire
- American Factory- Julia Rieichert en Steven Bognar
- The Cave- Ferras Fayyad
- The Edge of Democracy- Petra Costa
- For Sama- Waad Al-Kateab en Edward Watts
- Honeyland- Tamara Kotevska en Ljubo Stefanov
Beste korte documentaire
- In the Absence
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone
- Life Overtakes Me
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
Beste korte film
- Brotherhood- Meryam Joobeur
- Nefta Football Club- Yves Piat
- The Neighbors’ Window- Marshall Curry
- Saria- Bryan Buckley
- A Sister- Dephine Girard
Beste niet-Engelstalige film
- Corpus Christi- Pools
- Parasite- Koreaans
- Pain and Glory- Spaans
- Les Misérables- Frans
- Honeyland- Macedonisch, Turks en Bosnisch
Beste montage
- Ford v Ferrari- Michael McCusker en Andrew Buckland
- The Irishman- Thelma Schoonmaker
- Jojo Rabbit- Tom Eagles
- Joker- Jeff Groth
- Parasite- Jinmo Yang
Beste geluidsmontage
- Ford v Ferrari- Don Sylvester
- Joker- Alan Robert Murray
- 1917- Oliver Tarney en Rachel Tate
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood- Wylie Stateman
- Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker- Matthew Wood en David Acord
Beste sound mixing
- 1917
- Ford v Ferrari
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Ad Astra
- Joker
Beste productieontwerp
- The Irishman- Bob Shaw en Regina Graves
- Jojo Rabbit- Ra Vincent en Nora Sopkova
- 1917- Dennis Gassner en Lee Sandales
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood- Barbara Ling en Nancy Haigh
- Parasite- Lee Ha-Jun, Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram en Cho Hee
Beste originele muziek
- Joker- Hildur Guðnadóttir
- Little Women- Alexandre Desplat
- Marriage Story- Randy Newman
- 1917- Tomas Newman
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker- John Williams
- The King- Nicholas Britell
Beste originele nummer
- I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away- Toy Story 4
- I’m Gonna Love Me Again- Rocketman
- I’m Standing With You- Breakthrough
- Into the Unknown- Frozen 2
- Stand Up- Harriet
Beste grime en haarstijl
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- 1917
Beste kostuumontwerp
- The Irishman- Sandy Powell en Christopher Peterson
- Jojo Rabbit- Mayes C. Rubeo
- Joker- Mark Bridges
- Little Women- Jacqueline Durran
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood- Arianne Phillips
Beste visuele effecten
- Avengers Endgame
- 1917
- The Lion King
- The Irishman
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Fotocredits © Martin Vorel, Libreshot.
Tekstschrijver die zich in haar vrije tijd vooral bezig houdt met media, entertainment, scripts schrijven en haar hond.