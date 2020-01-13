De Oscarnominaties 2020 zijn bekend

De nominaties voor de 92e editie van de Academy Awards, beter bekend als de Oscars, zijn vandaag officieel bekendgemaakt door de Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Joker van regisseur Todd Phillips is het meest genomineerd; maar liefst 11 keer. Gevolgd door de films 1917, The Irishman en Once Upon a Time in Hollywood met alledrie 10 nominaties.

Netflix maakt dit jaar met drie films kans op het felbegeerde gouden beeldje met The Irishman, Marriage Story en The Two Popes. Actrice Scarlett Johansson is twee keer genomineerd, zowel voor beste actrice in Marriage Story en beste vrouwelijke bijrol in Jojo Rabbit.

Opvallend is dat er slechts één niet-blanke nominatie is bij de acteer categorieën, namelijk Cynthia Erivo voor haar rol in de biopic over Harriet Tubman. De laatste jaren krijgt de organisatie steeds meer kritiek voor het gebrek aan diversiteit in de nominaties en de leden van de organisatie zelf. Hoewel de Academy beloofde hier verandering in te brengen, twijfelen veel mensen hier aan- zeker na de bekendmaking van de nominaties van dit jaar.

Daarnaast zijn er opvallend veel nominaties voor de Zuid-Koreaanse film Parasite, die 6 nominaties in de wacht sleept, waaronder in de categorieën beste regisseur en beste film. Bekijk hieronder alle nominaties van dit jaar:

Beste film

Beste acteur

Antonio Banderas- Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio- Once upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver- Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix- Joker

Jonathan Pryce- The Two Popes

Beste actrice

Cynthia Erivo- Harriet

Scarlett Johansson- Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan- Little Women

Charlize Theron- Bombshell

Renée Zellweger- Judy

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol

Kathy Bates- Richard Jewell

Laura Dern- Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson- Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh- Little Women

Margot Robbie- Bombshell

Beste mannelijke bijrol

Tom Hanks- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins- The Two Popes

Al Pacino- The Irishman

Joe Pesci- The Irishman

Brad Pitt- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Beste regisseur

Bong Joon Ho- Parasite

Sam Mendes- 1917

Todd Phillips- Joker

Martin Scorsese- The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Beste animatiefilm

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Beste korte animatiefilm

Dcera- Daria Kashcheeva

Hair Love- Matthew A. Cherry

Kitbull- Rosanna Sullivan

Memorable- Bruno Collet

Sister- Siqi Song

Beste bewerkte scenario

The Irishman- Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit- Taika Waititi

Joker- Todd Phillips en Scott Silver

Just Mercy- Destin Daniel Cretton en Andrew Lanham

Little Women- Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes- Anthony McCarten

Beste originele scenario

Knives Out- Rian Johnson

Marriage Story- Noah Baumbach

1917- Sam Mendes en Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood- Quentin Tarantino

Parasite- Bong Joon-Ho en Jin Won Han

Beste camerawerk

The Irishman- Rodrigo Prieto

Joker- Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse- Jarin Blaschke

1917- Roger Deakins

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood- Robert Richardson

Beste documentaire

American Factory- Julia Rieichert en Steven Bognar

The Cave- Ferras Fayyad

The Edge of Democracy- Petra Costa

For Sama- Waad Al-Kateab en Edward Watts

Honeyland- Tamara Kotevska en Ljubo Stefanov

Beste korte documentaire

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Beste korte film

Brotherhood- Meryam Joobeur

Nefta Football Club- Yves Piat

The Neighbors’ Window- Marshall Curry

Saria- Bryan Buckley

A Sister- Dephine Girard

Beste niet-Engelstalige film

Corpus Christi- Pools

Parasite- Koreaans

Pain and Glory- Spaans

Les Misérables- Frans

Honeyland- Macedonisch, Turks en Bosnisch

Beste montage

Ford v Ferrari- Michael McCusker en Andrew Buckland

The Irishman- Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit- Tom Eagles

Joker- Jeff Groth

Parasite- Jinmo Yang

Beste geluidsmontage

Ford v Ferrari- Don Sylvester

Joker- Alan Robert Murray

1917- Oliver Tarney en Rachel Tate

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood- Wylie Stateman

Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker- Matthew Wood en David Acord

Beste sound mixing

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Ad Astra

Joker

Beste productieontwerp

The Irishman- Bob Shaw en Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit- Ra Vincent en Nora Sopkova

1917- Dennis Gassner en Lee Sandales

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood- Barbara Ling en Nancy Haigh

Parasite- Lee Ha-Jun, Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram en Cho Hee

Beste originele muziek

Joker- Hildur Guðnadóttir

Little Women- Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story- Randy Newman

1917- Tomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker- John Williams

The King- Nicholas Britell

Beste originele nummer

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away- Toy Story 4

I’m Gonna Love Me Again- Rocketman

I’m Standing With You- Breakthrough

Into the Unknown- Frozen 2

Stand Up- Harriet

Beste grime en haarstijl

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Beste kostuumontwerp

The Irishman- Sandy Powell en Christopher Peterson

Jojo Rabbit- Mayes C. Rubeo

Joker- Mark Bridges

Little Women- Jacqueline Durran

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood- Arianne Phillips

Beste visuele effecten